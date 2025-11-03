Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Moscow, Nov 3 (IANS) There is no need to rapidly organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview.

Peskov said on Sunday that promptly preparing such a meeting is possible, but there is no need for it, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TASS news agency.

"At this moment, what is needed is very meticulous work on the details of the (Ukraine) settlement problem," Peskov added.

After a phone call with Putin on Oct. 16, Trump said that the two leaders would meet soon in Budapest, Hungary. On October 22, Trump said he had canceled the planned meeting, saying that the meeting "just didn't feel right to me," and that "it didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get."

Previously, Putin said that the meeting in Budapest had more likely been postponed than canceled, adding that it was the United States that initiated the summit.

On October 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the future of personal contacts at the highest level will depend on the US side.

The two leaders last met in person on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. That summit ended without a significant agreement on a ceasefire or a path to end the war, though it was their first face-to-face meeting since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

