November 03, 2025 8:39 AM हिंदी

Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Moscow, Nov 3 (IANS) There is no need to rapidly organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview.

Peskov said on Sunday that promptly preparing such a meeting is possible, but there is no need for it, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TASS news agency.

"At this moment, what is needed is very meticulous work on the details of the (Ukraine) settlement problem," Peskov added.

After a phone call with Putin on Oct. 16, Trump said that the two leaders would meet soon in Budapest, Hungary. On October 22, Trump said he had canceled the planned meeting, saying that the meeting "just didn't feel right to me," and that "it didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get."

Previously, Putin said that the meeting in Budapest had more likely been postponed than canceled, adding that it was the United States that initiated the summit.

On October 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the future of personal contacts at the highest level will depend on the US side.

The two leaders last met in person on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. That summit ended without a significant agreement on a ceasefire or a path to end the war, though it was their first face-to-face meeting since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

--IANS

int/rs

LATEST NEWS

Women in Blue, World Champions: Tech titans Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella hail India’s historic World Cup win

Women in Blue, World Champions: Tech titans Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella hail India’s historic World Cup win

Hina Khan thanks Salman Khan for coming in support of Ashnoor Kaur

Hina Khan thanks Salman Khan for coming in support of Ashnoor Kaur

Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Navi Mumbai: India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, November 3, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

India clinch maiden Women’s World Cup; BCCI announces Rs 51 cr reward for team, support staff

Watershed moment: President Murmu hails India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph

Watershed moment: President Murmu hails India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph

Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal hail Indian women's team historic win in World Cup 2025 Finals

Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal hail Indian women's team historic win in World Cup 2025 Finals

ICC chairman Jay Shah praises Women’s team for World Cup triumph, credits BCCI reforms for success Photo credit: Jay Shah/X

ICC chairman Jay Shah praises Women’s team for World Cup triumph, credits BCCI reforms for success

I just wanted to make my team win, says Shafali after substitute player turns star of World Cup triumph

I just wanted to make my team win, says Shafali after substitute player turns star of World Cup triumph

'I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Head coach Amol Muzumdar

'I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Head coach Amol Muzumdar