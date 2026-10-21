October 22, 2026 12:40 AM हिंदी

Odisha Minister assures action in Kotia Border row amid fresh tensions with Andhra

Odisha Minister assures action in Kotia Border row amid fresh tensions with Andhra (Photo: @sureshkpujari/X)

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said the state government is committed to taking all appropriate measures necessary for an early and lasting resolution of the long-standing border dispute involving Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district.

The Minister’s remarks come amid renewed tensions over the Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district following recent moves by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to hold panchayat elections in some villages of the disputed area.

As soon as the Minister came to know about the development, he directed the district administration to keep a close watch on the situation.

On Wednesday, Pujari conducted a detailed review, through a virtual meeting, of the recent developments concerning the border dispute involving Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district.

The officials stated that the minister held detailed discussions with Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya during the meeting and sought his advice on taking appropriate legal measures to protect the state’s interests.

The Revenue Minister emphasised the need to expedite the necessary legal steps to resolve the dispute and strengthen Odisha’s administrative presence in the border areas.

“Maintaining peace, stability, and public trust in the Kotia region, alongside protecting the state’s legal rights and interests, is the state government’s priority. The state government is working with commitment to take all necessary and appropriate steps for a speedy and permanent resolution to this long-standing dispute,” said Pujari.

He added that this dispute over villages in the Kotia region has been the subject of bilateral talks and legal proceedings between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the past several years.

Targeting the previous BJD government, Pujari said, “After the interstate boundary dispute case filed by the then Odisha government was dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2006, the review petition and curative petition filed subsequently were also dismissed. However, instead of taking immediate steps, the then government filed another case in 2022, after a gap of 16 years. The case is currently pending before the court.”

The issue became more complicated when Andhra Pradesh conducted panchayat elections in the disputed villages in February 2021. Odisha subsequently filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging contempt of court.

As the cases are pending before the court, the Advocate General has been entrusted with taking all necessary legal steps. The Additional Chief Secretary of the R&DM department and the Koraput Collector have been directed to provide him with all required documents and extend the necessary assistance.

Citing the sensitive legal nature of the dispute, the Minister called for close coordination between key departments, legal experts, and district officials to build a cohesive approach based on historical records, census data, and administrative facts.

The state government continues delivering essential services and welfare projects in Kotia. A ministerial committee regularly reviews regional development under the Chief Minister's directions.

--IANS

grm/dan

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Odisha Minister assures action in Kotia Border row amid fresh tensions with Andhra (Photo: @sureshkpujari/X)

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