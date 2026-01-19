Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra become the face of Myntra’s ‘Wedding Fits for Everyone’ campaign

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Myntra has unveiled its latest wedding campaign, ‘Wedding Fits for Everyone,’ with popular fashion creators Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra as the faces of the campaign under the ethnic wear category. Anchored by the expansive Myntra Wedding collection, which brings together 5 lakh+ styles across ethnic wear, footwear, beauty, and personal care, the campaign is rooted in contemporary culture and brought to life through a series of films that capture how Indian weddings are lived and experienced today. Blending humour with emotion, the films reflect weddings through varied personalities and celebrations, reinforcing Myntra’s wedding offering as one designed to cater to the full spectrum of wedding needs.

This collaboration brings together two culturally relevant digital fashion voices who have shaped contemporary conversations around Indian ethnic and fusion wear, particularly among millennial and Gen Z audiences. Known for their distinct yet complementary sensibilities, Komal’s bold, experimental styling and Siddharth’s contemporary, detail-driven approach, the duo reflects how wedding fashion today is increasingly driven by individuality, personal expression, and modern interpretations of tradition.

About the films:

The campaign unfolds through two distinct yet interconnected films, capturing how weddings today are shaped by people, personalities, and shared moments.

The 40-second short film sets the tone with a fast-paced, high-energy celebration of the many personalities that attend weddings. From friends dragging themselves through early morning Haldi rituals and coaxing the groom onto the dance floor, to guests serving standout looks during the seven pheras and quietly retiring their high heels, the film playfully mirrors familiar wedding behaviour. It brings to life recognisable characters such as accent-heavy NRI aunties, gatecrashers who turn up for the food, and guests chasing their perfect photo-booth moment. Closing with the line, “From Trend makers to Convention Breakers, Myntra’s Wedding Fits for Everyone,” the film establishes the campaign’s core idea.

Set within an opulent palace setting, the second social media film opens at what appears to be an extravagant “fake wedding”. immediately establishing a sharp, playful tone. Siddharth Batra and Komal Pandey enter as stylists brought in to elevate the event’s fashion quotient, sparking lively exchanges around taste, spending, and modern wedding dynamics. As the chaos builds, the narrative pivots emotionally when the wedding is revealed to be a long-overdue celebration planned for the groom’s parents, grounding the satire in warmth. Blending wit with sincerity, the film celebrates how fashion shows up across the roles, moods and moments that define a wedding today.

Speaking on the campaign Neha Gulati, Senior Director of Marketing, Myntra said, “Wedding season brings together a wide range of occasions and fashion needs that extend well beyond the couple getting married. With this campaign, we intended to reflect how weddings are actually experienced today and ensure that everyone finds styles that feel right for them. Making Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra the faces of our wedding campaign allowed us to tell this story with cultural credibility and contemporary relevance, while reinforcing Myntra’s approach to wedding fashion across occasions and moments”.

Speaking on the association, Siddharth Batra said, “What I connected with most in this campaign is how honestly it reflects the many sides of a wedding day. From early-morning rituals to late-night celebrations, weddings are full of contrasts and personalities, and style moves with those moments. Myntra’s take acknowledges that reality and celebrates how people actually show up at weddings today, which made this collaboration feel instinctive and true to life. Being part of this association reflects a more contemporary and nuanced approach to celebration and style”.

Reflecting on her role in the campaign, Komal Pandey said, “What I loved about this campaign is how it captures the many personalities that come alive at a wedding. Style responds to energy, emotion, and the moment you are in. Whether it is dressing up, dressing down, or making a statement in between, the film reflects how fashion at weddings today is about self-expression rather than rules. That perspective felt very real to me and closely aligned with how I approach style”.

The association also aligns with Myntra’s continued focus on creator-led fashion discovery and content-to-commerce. Myntra works with one of the largest creator ecosystems in the country, comprising over 3.5 million shopper-creators, whose content plays a growing role in shaping fashion inspiration and discovery across categories, particularly among digitally native and Gen Z audiences.

