June 29, 2025 1:52 AM हिंदी

Trinamool censures Kalyan Banerjee, Madan Mitra over making controversial comments on Kolkata law student rape case

Trinamool censures Kalyan Banerjee, Madan Mitra over making controversial comments on Kolkata law student rape case

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress, on Saturday, officially censured a party Lok Sabha member and a party legislator for making controversial comments over the alleged rape of a law student within the college premises at Kasba in Kolkata earlier this week.

The two leaders who have been censured in the matter are the four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court, Kalyan Banerjee, and the party legislator Madan Mitra.

After the rape incident took place and three persons accused in the case, all having links with Trinamool Congress's students' wing -- Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Kalyan Banerjee made a comment claiming that it would not be possible for government authorities to provide protection in cases, where a friend rapes another friend.

Later, Madan Mitra, infamous for his frequent loose comments, also made a controversial statement claiming that the rape incident had sent a message to all girls that they should not go to college when it is closed.

Both the comments created a stir across the political and social circles in West Bengal.

On Saturday, Trinamool Congress issued a statement claiming that the remarks made by Banerjee and Mitra in the matter were made in their individual capacities and hence the party had unequivocally disassociated itself from their statements and strongly condemned them.

"These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever. Our stance remains resolute; we have zero tolerance for crimes against women and demand the strictest possible punishment for all those involved in this heinous crime," the statement said.

Meanwhile, a Calcutta High Court advocate Souma Subhra Ray, on Saturday, wrote a letter to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam seeking suo motu cognisance of the court in the Kasba law college rape case.

In the letter, Ray had requested Justice Sivagnanam to issue directions for a court-monitored and independent criminal investigation, preferably by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to ensure an impartial probe free from state's influence or interference.

Ray has also pleaded for constituting a judicial commission, headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, to investigate the institutional, administrative and security failures that permitted this incident to occur.

--IANS

src/khz

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Adani meets Odisha CM to boost industrial development, port infrastructure

Gautam Adani meets Odisha CM to boost industrial development, port infrastructure

Spain's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati diagnosed with meningitis ahead of Women's European Championships in Switzerland. Photo credit: Spanish Football Federation/X

Football: Spain's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati diagnosed with meningitis

Woman files complaint against cricketer Yash Dayal for exploiting on pretext of marriage

Woman files complaint against cricketer Yash Dayal for exploiting on pretext of marriage

'Quoted out of context': Trinamool leader Madan Mitra issues clarification on Kolkata law student rape case

'Quoted out of context': Trinamool leader Madan Mitra issues clarification on Kolkata law student rape case

Bihar: 80 children fall ill after eating mid-day meals in Supaul

Bihar: 80 children fall ill after eating mid-day meals in Supaul

Smriti Mandhana races to 100, Shree Charani grabs 4-12 to help India hand England massive defeat in the first T20I at Nottingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

1st T20I: Mandhana, Shree Charani help India hand England massive defeat

Preamble of the Constitution unalterable, words added during Emergency like festering wound: V-P Dhankhar

Preamble of the Constitution unalterable, words added during Emergency like festering wound: V-P Dhankhar

Shubhanshu Shukla carries India’s spirit, ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ into orbit

Shubhanshu Shukla carries India’s spirit, ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ into orbit

India’s social security coverage leaps from 19 pc to 64.3 pc of population in last 10 years

India’s social security coverage leaps from 19 pc to 64.3 pc of population in last 10 years

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch score maiden tons as Proteas reach 418/9 on Day 1 of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. Photo credit: Proteas Men/X

1st Test: Pretorious, Bosch score maiden tons as Proteas reach 418/9 on Day 1