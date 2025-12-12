Kolhapuri chappal exports could touch $1 billion annually after Prada MoU: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said Kolhapuri chappal exports could become a $1 billion‑a‑year opportunity, following an agreement between Italian fashion house Prada and two government‑run corporations to produce limited‑edition, Kolhapuri‑inspired sandals in India.

"I was very happy when I heard about the collaboration between Prada and our Kolhapuri chappal manufacturers," Goyal said.

The minister said that he often wondered, "why Kolhapuri chappals, with their beautiful, intricate designs and handwork, bright colours, comfort, and unique way of presentation, should not become a global brand".

"I am happy that Prada has picked that up and that we will now be able to offer the Kolhapuri brand, the Kolhapuri designs, to the rest of the world," he said.

"I had always envisaged Kolhapuri chappals to be able to do an export of Rs 1 billion from India. And that is the potential that I would like both sides to collaborate and work towards," Goyal added.

Goyal, speaking after a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, said the target was possible, as once one gets used to wearing Kolhapuri chappals, "you will not want anything else."

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai with LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation) and LIDKAR (Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation).

Prada's technical team conducted a technical visit to Kolhapur to evaluate traditional production processes and meet artisans and cooperative heads.

Prada’s Kolhapuri sandal collection is slated for a February 2026 debut across 40 select Prada stores and its e‑commerce platform.

Earlier this year, Prada drew criticism for selling Kolhapuri‑style sandals at Rs 1.2 lakh without crediting artisans, and the company later dispatched its officials to India.

Goyal reiterated India’s commitment to a free trade agreement with the EU, adding that the country seeks deeper industrial and economic ties with Italy across R&D, technology, defence, textiles, agriculture, and food processing.

