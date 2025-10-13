October 13, 2025 5:53 PM हिंदी

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Jerusalem, Oct 13 (IANS) Two Knesset members on Monday were swiftly expelled by ushers as they tried to disrupt US President Donald Trump's address in the Israeli Parliament.

A few minutes after Trump began addressing the Knesset, the two members rose with signs held in their hands.

"That was very efficient of you", Trump praised the ushers who removed Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif from the plenum hall after they held up signs during the president's speech.

The special session of the Knesset was being held in honour of the President of the USA on a day the Hamas released the remaining hostages abducted during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that 13 returning hostages were returned to Israel.

"People will remember this as the moment when everything started to change for the better. It will be the golden age of Israel and the Middle East," Trump said while also thanking the Arab countries that helped sign the peace deal.

Trump received a standing ovation at the Knesset address following the ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier in the day, Hamas announced that it would release 20 "living Israeli captives" in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

"The agreement reached is the fruit of the steadfastness of our people and the resilience of its resistance fighters, and we announce our commitment to the agreement reached and the related timelines as long as the occupation adheres to it," Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

"The occupation could have returned most of its captives alive many months ago, but it continued to stall," it added.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report