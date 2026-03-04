Pratibha Ranta shares process behind getting into headspace of her 'Accused' character

March 04, 2026 6:00 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming film ‘Accused’, has shared the process behind getting into the headspace of her character in the film.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that one thing that really helped her with the character was the reading sessions. The actress said that reading brought clarity, which she coupled with improvisations to deliver her performance.

She told IANS, “For me, we actually did a lot of readings and workshops. And Anubhuti Kashyap ma'am and Konkona Sen Sharma together, when we would be in a room and we would discuss a specific scene, a lot of things would clear up at that time. So when we were on set, we almost knew from what headspace we were entering and how we wanted to navigate the entire scene”.

She further mentioned, “And of course, when you're performing, then that's a different thing. You tend to experiment, you improvise, you are in that, you're in the mood. So it was pretty much that, and there was a lot of comfort around. The scenes felt so real. It felt like maybe you've lived it in the past or it just felt very similar, familiar. So that's how it was. And I think readings were something that really helped me because I was understanding the character more and more”.

‘Accused’ follows the story of a woman, who has been alleged to have sexually harassed a victim. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead. The film is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

‘Accused’ is available to stream on Netflix.

