March 25, 2026 9:08 PM हिंदी

KITG 2026: Swimmers Dhoneesh N of Karnataka, Odisha’s Anjali Munda clinch first medals

Swimmers Dhoneesh N of Karnataka, Odisha’s Anjali Munda clinch the first medals in the men’s and women’s 200m freestyle swimming events of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 at the International Swimming Complex in Raipur on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Raipur, March 25 (IANS) Karnataka’s Dhoneesh N. and Odisha’s Anjali Munda clinched the first two gold medals with a dominant performance in the men’s and women’s 200m freestyle swimming event in the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 at the International Swimming Complex in Raipur on Wednesday.

Karnataka dominated the opening day in the pool, winning five of the six gold medals on offer while hosts Chhattisgarh also opened their account with a silver and bronze medals in the women’s and men’s 100m breaststroke, respectively.

In all, 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games that will witness close to 3800 participants compete in nine sports disciplines. A whopping 106 gold medals will be on offer across archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling, while traditional sports like Mallakhamb and Kabaddi will be demonstration sports.

After Day 1 action on Wednesday, Karnataka lead the medal tally with seven medals, including five golds. Odisha are second with four medals, including a gold. Hosts Chhattisgarh are fourth with two medals. In the men’s 200m Freestyle final, Dhoneesh clocked a time of 2:03.55s, almost seven seconds faster than statemate Keerthan Sharat (2:10.99s), who finished second. Maharashtra’s Bhaktish Kumre took the bronze medal with a time of 2:14.73s.

“This is my first Khelo India Games, and it feels truly special to win the very first gold medal of these Games. I believe I could have delivered a better timing, but I am happy,” said Dhoneesh.

Odisha bagged a gold and bronze in the women’s 200m freestyle category, with Anjali stopping the clock at 2:39.02s in a near photo-finish with Karnataka’s Nidhi S, who clinched the silver with a timing of 2:39.09s. Sriya Padiami of Odisha (2:49.04s) finished third.

Karnataka dominated all the races thereafter, with Manikanta L and Mehanjali winning two gold medals each, winning the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events.

Manikanta bagged the men’s 100m Breaststroke gold with a time of 1:07.41s, with silver medallist Palash Thakur of Maharashtra (1:11.69s) finishing almost four seconds behind.

Nikhil Xalco opened host Chhattisgarh’s account on the medals table by clinching the bronze medal with a time of 1:11.77s.

Manikanta then returned to the pool to bag the 50m butterfly gold with a time of 27.06s, with Assam’s Firmino Emon Lalung (27.69s) and Riyaj Tripura of Tripura (28.48s) taking home the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women’s category, Mehanjali was no match for her competitors in the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events. In the 100m breaststroke, she clinched the gold with a time of 1:25.81s, with Chhattisgarh’s Anushka Bhagat bagging the silver with a time of 1:29.10s.

She then bagged the 50m butterfly gold with a time of 34.67s, ahead of Tripura’s Tiluttam Hamatia (34.85s) and Odisha’s Ritika Minz (35.54s)

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Structural gaps, policy failures and social constraints force girls to disappear from education system (File image)

Pakistan: Structural gaps, policy failures and social constraints force girls to disappear from education system

Pakistan govt's tightening control pushes independent press to precipice of extinction: Report

Pakistan govt's tightening control pushes independent press to precipice of extinction: Report

Nepal: Inquiry panel seeks criminal prosecution of former PM Oli over Gen-Z crackdown (File image)

Nepal: Inquiry panel seeks criminal prosecution of former PM Oli over Gen-Z crackdown

LIC receives income tax demand notice for FY22 (Lead)

LIC receives income tax demand notice for FY22 (Lead)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pick Navdeep Saini as replacement for injured Rana; Gujarat Titans bring in Kulwant Khejroliya for Prithviraj Yarra ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

IPL 2026: KKR pick Saini as replacement for injured Rana; GT bring in Khejroliya for Prithviraj

IPL 2026: ‘I think it's a fresh start now’, says Prithvi Shaw on return to Delhi Capitals

IPL 2026: ‘I think it's a fresh start now’, says Prithvi Shaw on return to Delhi Capitals

Focused on contributing to the team, instead of personal wicket targets, says Delhi Capitals’ Mukesh Kumar ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

IPL 2026: Focused on contributing to the team, instead of personal wicket targets, says DC’s Mukesh

India and UK discuss ways to address evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges

India and UK discuss ways to address evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges

With 68 pc approval ratings, PM Modi is world’s most popular leader: Morning Consult

With 68 pc approval ratings, PM Modi is world’s most popular leader: Morning Consult

Gujarat's Bharuch district solidifies status as 'India’s Chemical Hub', employing 2 lakh people

Gujarat's Bharuch district solidifies status as 'India’s Chemical Hub', employing 2 lakh people