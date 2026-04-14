Kirti Kulhari says ‘it's a pleasure knowing’ BF Rajeev Siddhartha, pens emotional birthday note

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari wished her boyfriend and actor Rajeev Siddhartha on account of his birthday with a sweet note.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a romantic picture featuring them both, and penned an adorable note.

She wrote, “#happybirthday my boy. I am sorry for being two days late for this post ( u know why) So everyone who needs to know , his birthday was on 11th April (sic).”

She added, “But here I am wishing you “ the world “ cause u deserve all of it and more @rajeevsiddhartha.”

She further added, “It’s been a pleasure knowing you, being by ur side and seeing you grow, evolve into a better and better version of urself everyday.”

Wishing Rajeev all the love, Kirti wrote, “May you reach for the stars and your roots growing deeper and stronger under ..Happy birthday my love.”

Talking about Kirti and Rajeev, the couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their series, Four More Shots Please.

The show was produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

Talking about Kirti, the actress made her acting debut with the film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 and later starred in the movie Shaitan in 2011.

The actress then went on to appear in movies including Jal, Pink, Indu Sarkar, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal.

Kirti has also starred in many streaming series like Criminal Justice and Human.

On the Bollywood front, Kirti was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar,a musical spoof action film starring Himesh Reshammiya. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

--IANS

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