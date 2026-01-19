Kirti Kulhari announces completion of maiden feature film ‘Kinare’ as producer

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari has announced the completion of the shoot of her first feature film as a producer, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the actress said life has taught her that there is a “right time for everything,” as she reflected on the emotional journey behind the project.

Sharing a few glimpses from her upcoming production, the actress wrote: “One thing life has taught me is -’ There’s a right time for everything’. My heart is full of love and gratitude, and I feel it’s the right time to share with you all something truly special that happened.”

She added: I am proud to announce the completion of the shoot of my first #featurefilm as a #producer #kinare Produced by #kintsukuroifilms.”

Expressing gratitude, she said the project came together after three years of persistence marked by repeated attempts, setbacks, learning, and growth.

“After 3 years of trying, failing, falling, learning, falling harder, rising again, and learning so much during this time, this finally happened .”

The film is written and directed by Akbar Azam Quadri and shot by cinematographer Arjun Sundarram. Calling the film a result of collective passion, courage, visio,n and love for cinema, Kirti said she could not have imagined a better team for her first production venture.

“Written and directed by @akbarazamquadri and shot by @arjunsundarram , this film is a result of combined passion, courage, vision and pure love for #cinema I wouldn’t have had it any other way or with anyone else on MY first , OUR first …all of you are rockstars and rock solid. Co-produced and hugely supported by my dear friend @kaliabhi , this remains a testament to our friendship and growing trust.”

Kirti further thanked Maansi Sengupta for believing in the film and joining the journey, along with Imit Rayan, whom she credited for unwavering love and backing throughout the process.

“Thank you @maansisengupta for joining hands with us on this journey and believing in the film @imitrayan u have always had my back and finally we did it and know that your unconditional love and support is something i am always grateful for .”

Thanking the cast, Kirti expressed gratitude to Rajeev Siddhartha for his faith in both her and the script, adding that her first production felt destined to happen with him. She also praised Alka Amin for her warmth and charm, and Ravi Taneja for his presence and support.

“To my lovely actors : @rajeevsiddhartha thank you for your faith in me and the script. It was such a pleasure having you on this one..And I guess my first production was always meant to happen with u @alkaamin ma’am you have been so charming and warm and will never be able to thank you enough for being with us on this journey . @ravi.taneja61 thank you sir for ur presence and warmth .. it was wonderful having you with us ..”

The actress also gave a special mention to the editor, calling his association with the project surreal and expressing excitement about the film’s post-production phase.

Editor @bakulmatiyani . It’s surreal how you came on board and so looking forward to you creating your magic from here on. Ab tumhare hawale watan saathiyo. To my entire team - a big big thank you for being with us on this journey and making it happen.. Will always be grateful and cherish every bit of it ..”

