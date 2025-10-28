Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Air, refrigeration, and gas compression firm Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.8 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a decline of around 38 per cent from Rs 69.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

The dent in profit came from the dip in revenue from operations at Rs 378 crore, down from Rs 431 crore in the prior-year quarter, the company's exchange filing showed.

Following the announcement of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company's quarterly results, its shares experienced a 1.4 per cent decline on the NSE, closing at Rs 1,144.40 per share.

EBITDA margin declined to 17 per cent of total income from 23 per cent on a YoY basis, and profit before tax (PBT) fell to 15 per cent of total income from 21 per cent.

Profit before tax was Rs 57 crore during Q2FY26 compared to Rs 92 crore in Q2FY25.

The basic earnings per share eased to Rs 6.65 from Rs 10.42, the release noted.

The company said topline sales and profits were impacted by a marked slowdown in project execution and clearances that also affected order finalisation.

During this quarter, the company made efforts to commercialise its filed IPs and use new manufacturing capacity for the related industry, the company said.

"As of October 1, 2025, our order book stands at Rs 1,667 crore, an increase from Rs 1,624 crore at the beginning of the year, and the compression business continues to be around 91 per cent of the company’s revenue for H1 FY26," the exchange filing said.

The board approved filing a Production Linked Incentive application to enter commercial air‑conditioning with its patented Zephyros C system, the release mentioned.

The company plans to set up this project in the next 18 months, subject to approvals, the release noted.

