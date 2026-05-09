May 09, 2026 9:23 PM हिंदी

Kiren Rijiju assures sustained efforts to address decline in Parsi population​

Mumbai: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses the national seminar on “Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways” at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Saturday, May 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@RijijuOffice)

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lauded the Parsi community’s contribution to the national development, reiterating the government’s commitment to preserve the minority community’s heritage, promote socio-economic welfare and support efforts to revive its population.​

Speaking at a National Seminar on “Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways” at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Rijiju elaborated on the government’s efforts towards rejuvenation of the Avestan language and measures to address the issue of declining Parsi population.​

"I want to tell Parsi community that India is the safest country for the minorities. And we (India) are growing faster and becoming the third largest economy... we are going towards 'Aatmanirbharta'. I want to tell you that minorities are safe in the country," the Union Minister said.

He lauded the achievements of the Parsi community, recalling how the Tata family sponsored India’s 1920 Olympic teams and how Parsis fielded the first Indian cricket team in the 1880s.​

He also praised the community’s immense contribution in building India’s industrial and economic foundations.​

“It is not just about numbers; it is the impact that matters. The government values every community and follows the dictum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, which, in the third term, has been further strengthened with ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘Sabka Prayas’,” Rijiju said.​

He also invited community suggestions on the Jiyo Parsi scheme.​

Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said, “It is important to recognise that the community today faces distinct challenges, particularly with regard to demographic sustainability.”​

“Recent discussions at the national level have drawn attention to concerns such as declining population trends and changing social patterns. These are complex issues that call for a thoughtful and coordinated response, involving both policy support and active community participation,” he said.​

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, highlighted the valuable contribution of the Parsi community to nation-building and underlined the importance of preserving the country's pluralistic cultural ethos.​

She said, “Over the years, the Commission has remained engaged with issues concerning the Parsi community, including demographic challenges, preservation of cultural heritage and access to welfare schemes. These efforts are guided by sensitivity and a clear understanding of the community’s unique identity.”​

The seminar brought together Union and State Ministers, policymakers, scholars, industrialists, academicians and representatives of the Parsi community to discuss cultural preservation, demographic concerns and the socio-economic status of Parsis in contemporary India.​

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

China’s transnational repression faces global scrutiny across democracies: Report (File image)

China’s transnational repression faces global scrutiny across democracies: Report

Asian Boxing U15 &U17 C'ships 2026: Indian U-15 girls storm into fine final after dominant semis performances (Credit: WFI)

Asian Boxing U15 &U17 C'ships 2026: Indian U-15 girls storm into fine final after dominant semis performances

Facing major internal crisis, Munir using global narrative to consolidate grip over Pakistan (File image)

Facing major internal crisis, Munir using global narrative to consolidate grip over Pakistan

Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware: Report (File image)

Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware: Report

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan drops to second in title race after against FC Goa (Credit: X/ISL)

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan drops to second in title race after against FC Goa

Pakistan: Family of brothers forcibly disappeared in Balochistan made to take political stand (File image)

Pakistan: Family of brothers forcibly disappeared in Balochistan made to take political stand

ED action: Sanjeev Arora’s Hampton Sky Realty denies fund diversion allegations

ED action: Sanjeev Arora’s Hampton Sky Realty denies fund diversion allegations

Abeyance of Indus Water Treaty reflects rising pressure on Pakistan over terror links: Report (File image)

Abeyance of Indus Water Treaty reflects rising pressure on Pakistan over terror links: Report

​Doubts persist in US over durability of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan (File image)

​Doubts persist in US over durability of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan

‘You have to trust your skills’: Rashid focused on consistency as GT eye strong finish to league stage

‘You have to trust your skills’: Rashid focused on consistency as GT eye strong finish to league stage