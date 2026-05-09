Kiren Rijiju assures sustained efforts to address decline in Parsi population​

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lauded the Parsi community’s contribution to the national development, reiterating the government’s commitment to preserve the minority community’s heritage, promote socio-economic welfare and support efforts to revive its population.​

Speaking at a National Seminar on “Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways” at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Rijiju elaborated on the government’s efforts towards rejuvenation of the Avestan language and measures to address the issue of declining Parsi population.​

"I want to tell Parsi community that India is the safest country for the minorities. And we (India) are growing faster and becoming the third largest economy... we are going towards 'Aatmanirbharta'. I want to tell you that minorities are safe in the country," the Union Minister said.

He lauded the achievements of the Parsi community, recalling how the Tata family sponsored India’s 1920 Olympic teams and how Parsis fielded the first Indian cricket team in the 1880s.​

He also praised the community’s immense contribution in building India’s industrial and economic foundations.​

“It is not just about numbers; it is the impact that matters. The government values every community and follows the dictum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, which, in the third term, has been further strengthened with ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘Sabka Prayas’,” Rijiju said.​

He also invited community suggestions on the Jiyo Parsi scheme.​

Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said, “It is important to recognise that the community today faces distinct challenges, particularly with regard to demographic sustainability.”​

“Recent discussions at the national level have drawn attention to concerns such as declining population trends and changing social patterns. These are complex issues that call for a thoughtful and coordinated response, involving both policy support and active community participation,” he said.​

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, highlighted the valuable contribution of the Parsi community to nation-building and underlined the importance of preserving the country's pluralistic cultural ethos.​

She said, “Over the years, the Commission has remained engaged with issues concerning the Parsi community, including demographic challenges, preservation of cultural heritage and access to welfare schemes. These efforts are guided by sensitivity and a clear understanding of the community’s unique identity.”​

The seminar brought together Union and State Ministers, policymakers, scholars, industrialists, academicians and representatives of the Parsi community to discuss cultural preservation, demographic concerns and the socio-economic status of Parsis in contemporary India.​

--IANS

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