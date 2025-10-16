Kiran Rao unpacks the key logistics of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is over the moon with her directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ bagging 13 Filmfare Awards, has shared the key logistics of her film, and the landscape that was chosen to suit the visual texture of the film.

Kiran recently spoke with IANS celebrating her film’s record win. Talking about the landscape that she imagined for the film, she told IANS, “We were trying very hard to create a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, and in our minds it would be somewhere in the Bundelkhand region, somewhere between UP, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, that belt. And from whatever I could see, there were many many areas that were very typical to Gangetic plains which were much more lush”.

She further mentioned how the production decided to go with what is visible in the frames of the film, an arid landscape that still has life, and is not deserted.

She said, “When you come into the more central India belt, it is a little drier. So we ultimately realised that this is actually a topography that can work in any of these states. So when we were creating our own state, we wanted something that was not very typical. Not very tropical, green, not too dry like say you would get in Chambal or Rajasthan or somewhere”.

“So we went for something in between and the visual texture of the film has a drier quality to it. And that's also because we found our locations more or less around Bhopal and that was kind of the landscape there”, she added.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

