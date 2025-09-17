September 17, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

King Charles gifts Kadamb tree sapling to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday, British Monarch King Charles, inspired by the Indian leader's ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, sent him a Kadamb tree sapling while extending birthday wishes to him.

While sharing the picture of the Kadamb tree sent to PM Modi on his birthday, the British High Commission in India stated, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation."

The British High Commission in India recalled PM Modi's gift to King Charles during his visit to the United Kingdom in July, this year.

"During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a ‘Sonoma’ tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035," British High Commission posted on X.

During their meeting in July, PM Modi and King Charles III discussed various aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Vision 2035. The two leaders also spoke about education, health and wellness, including yoga and ayurveda.

Following their meeting, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which are subjects His Majesty is very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability."

Born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey has been one of determination, self-discipline, and dedication. The son of Damodardas Modi, a tea seller, and Heeraben Modi, a homemaker, he grew up in modest circumstances with four brothers and one sister.

