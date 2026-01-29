Kim Kardashian hasn't visited groceries store in over a decade

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Reality star Kim Kardashian has shared that she hasn't stepped into a grocery store in more than a decade.

She has revealed she refuses to visit a supermarket and would only go to them in the US if they gave her the VIP treatment and shut down the store just for her, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to her sister Khloe on her ‘Khloe In Wonderland’ podcast, she said, "I feel like we went to Erewhon on our show like six years ago but before that maybe 12 years. It's probably been like 15 years”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the mother-of-four -who has North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and six-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, has pleaded with Ralph's, the oldest major supermarket chain in the U.S. to let her have free reign of their store.

She said, “I’ve been begging Ralph’s. Despite not stepping foot in a food store, Kim does go to the shopping mall with her eldest child. She said: “I go to the mall all the time, with North”.

Kim and Khloe, 41, insist they are “not incompetent human beings" and do mundane things like housework. During the podcast, the TV star also revealed she's been encouraging North to follow her interests with "realistic courses" such as a brand-building class.

Kim explained, "She had an idea of making hats and making jewellery. So, we made it a course. It's been so fun to see her blossom”.

North is also taking a course in music, which has helped her "bond" with her father. Kim said, "The music side and the producing isn't my thing, and that's her bonding with her dad... But we have to communicate about how North moves through this world. Respecting (Kanye's) opinion on the things that go on with his kids is really important”.

She also dismissed the idea that she views her eldest daughter as her "bestie".

