Kiku Sharda reveals what drew him to ‘Rise and Fall’ amid Kapil Sharma Show commitments

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda has revealed why he decided to take up the reality show “Rise and Fall.”

In an interview with IANS, the actor, who recently got evicted from the OTT-based show, explained that the reality show arrived during a season break from “The Kapil Sharma Show,” giving him the perfect window to try something new. Fascinated by the idea of living in a confined space with strangers and fellow celebrities, Kiku saw it as an exciting challenge and a chance to explore a different side of his craft.

When asked what made him take up “Rise and Fall,” the comedian shared, “I’ve been working with Kapil Sharma for the past ten years. When you’re part of a show like that, you can’t just leave for a month or more to do a film or another project because of the commitment involved. I genuinely love The Kapil Sharma Show and enjoy working with Kapil the most.”

“Along with that, I always look for things I can explore during our season breaks. When Rise and Fall was offered to me, it came exactly during one such break. I felt I had the time, and the concept seemed very interesting — living in a closed space with strangers or fellow celebrities, some of whom I didn’t know well. It felt like a challenge, and I wanted to take it on.”

Speaking about his experience on “Rise and Fall,” Kiku shared, “The five weeks I spent on the show were quite an experience. There were moments when things felt a bit overwhelming, but everything was real — real emotions, real reactions. I wanted to stay the same inside the house as I am outside. I didn’t want to pretend, make fake friends, or fake enemies.”

He went on to add, “Initially, I was a bit confused for the first couple of weeks trying to understand what was happening around me. But once I figured out how the game worked, I realized that strategy was important — you had to think ahead and be smart. Overall, I enjoyed the journey and learned a few things about myself too.”

The comedian participated in the reality show for five weeks before being eliminated. Meanwhile, the grand finale of “Rise and Fall” is scheduled to take place on October 17.

