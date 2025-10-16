October 16, 2025 4:29 PM हिंदी

Kiku Sharda reveals his reserved side beyond comedy on TV: ‘I’m not joking 24/7’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, best known for his comic antics on television, opened up about his personality off-screen.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he shared that while he brings laughter to audiences on TV, he is quite reserved in real life and doesn’t talk as much as people might expect. Kiku shared, “Being a comic actor didn’t make much difference inside the house. I didn’t feel any pressure to be funny all the time, nor did I go in with that intention. Just because I do comedy on TV doesn’t mean I’m joking around 24/7 in real life.”

“Off-screen, I’m quite reserved — I don’t talk as much as people might expect. So, comedy wasn’t a burden on the show, but yes, I did get to perform during the weekend segments, which became a light-hearted relief for everyone. Those moments helped balance out the heaviness of the competition,” he added.

Kiku Sharda recently got evicted from the OTT-based show reality show “Rise and Fall.” Speaking about his experience on the show, he mentioned, “The five weeks I spent on the show were quite an experience. There were moments when things felt a bit overwhelming, but everything was real — real emotions, real reactions. I wanted to stay the same inside the house as I am outside. I didn’t want to pretend, make fake friends, or fake enemies.”

Kiku Sharda added, “Initially, I was a bit confused for the first couple of weeks trying to understand what was happening around me. But once I figured out how the game worked, I realized that strategy was important — you had to think ahead and be smart. Overall, I enjoyed the journey and learned a few things about myself too.”

Work-wise, Kiku is widely recognized for his portrayal of Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in Sony SAB’s popular comedy series “F.I.R.” In addition, he has appeared in “Comedy Nights with Kapil” on Colors TV and “The Kapil Sharma Show” where he brought to life a variety of memorable characters.

