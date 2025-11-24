November 24, 2025 4:55 PM हिंदी

Kiara Advani expresses grief over Dharmendra’s demise

Kiara Advani expresses grief over Dharmendra’s demise

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Dharmendra’s demise has left his fans and the nation in a state of grief. The Bollywood fraternity seems to be shook with the news.

Actress Kiara Advani took to her social media account in expressing her grief over Dharmendra’s passing away. She shared a picture of the superstar and added emoticons of a dove, a white heart and folded hands.

A while ago, the filmmaker took to his social media account to express sorrow as he mourned the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Sharing an emotional tribute, the director shared a monochrome image of the veteran actor, and wrote, “It is an end of an ERA… a massive megastar… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema…” incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bona fide legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… He was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe ….” (sic).

He further added, “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… We love you, kind sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI.”

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, at the age of 89 His death was confirmed on the afternoon of the 24th morning of November, after an ambulance—accompanied by heavy security—was seen arriving at his Mumbai residence. The mortal remains of legendary actor Dharmendra were taken to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle shortly after his passing.

Several prominent figures from the film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, were seen arriving at the crematorium to pay their final respects to the iconic actor.

His wife Hema Malini and daughter, Esha Deol, were also seen rushing to the crematorium.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20