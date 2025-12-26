Khushi Kapoor has ‘no regrets’ after indulging in too much bread pudding

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor took to social media to give a peek into her sweet indulgence.

The young star recently shared her delight over enjoying “too much” bread pudding and confessed she has “no regrets” after satisfying her sweet tooth. Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared a couple of her images from the Christmas celebration and wrote, “Ate too much bread pudding no regrets.”

In the images, Khushi is seen posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. In one of the photos, Sridevi’s daughter is seen taking a selfie. Khushi Kapoor is sporting stylish attire, wearing a chic white dress paired with a red shrug.

Yesterday, Khushi Kapoor shared several stunning photos of herself posing with her friends. She captioned the images, “Merry Merry.”

On the personal front, the 'Nadaaniyan' actress had recently turned 25 and she marked her special day with her close friends. Khushi posted some joyful moments from her birthday bash. Posing in pink silk nightwear, Khushi posed against a pink-themed decor that read “25” and “Happy Birthday Khushi,” surrounded by a large pile of balloons. In another photo from the post, she held a glass of wine in one hand while cuddling her furry friend. All of Khushi’s friends who attended the celebration wore pink outfits, keeping with the party’s theme.

Khushi was also seen taking an adorable selfie with actress Shanaya Kapoor. She also gave a glimpse of her birthday menu that included Hummus bouquet, Buratta papdi chaat, Brie Bao, Caviar Blinis, Lob Spiring Rolls, and Buffalo Chicks.

“25 feeling grateful, happy and hopeful,” Khushi captioned the post.

On the professional front, Khushi Kapoor is reportedly preparing for the sequel to her late mother Sridevi's 2017 film “Mom,” in which she is set to share the screen with Karishma Tanna for the first time.

--IANS

ps/