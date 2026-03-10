Khushboo Sundar on Vijay & Trisha controversy: It is their personal life

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Two prominent names from the South film fraternity, Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha Krishnan, have been making headlines even since their recent appearance at a wedding reception together.

Now, actress and politician, Khushboo Sundar, has shared her views on the matter during an exclusive conversation with IANS, claiming that it is their personal life at the end of the day, and as long as their actions do not affect people, it should not be made a big deal.

She was asked, "There is a lot of excitement about the elections in Tamil Nadu. The film star Vijay was recently seen at a function with Trisha Krishnan. What do you have to say about this incident?"

Answering the question, Khushboo shared, "I don't understand what people have to do with this incident. It is their personal life. If their personal life affects people, we can talk about it. Their personal life has nothing to do with people. Why are people making it a big deal? They will see their own life. People are not affected in any way."

She was further asked, "Do you think it will affect Vijay's popularity?"

To this, Khushboo said that she does not believe that it will affect the 'Ghilli' actor.

"I think people are right when they vote. They know when to vote and where to vote," said Khushboo.

She further went on to explain, "I don't think it will affect anyone's personal life. He is a human being. Whether he is a leader or not. He is a common man like us. He has nothing to do with people's personal life."

Refreshing your memory, Vijay and Trisha recently attended a wedding reception together, soon after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce.

During the event, the two walked up to the stage together to congratulate the newlyweds and were even seen posing for photographs together.

--IANS

pm/