‘Khuda Haafiz' actress Shivaleeka Oberoi shares glimpse into her ‘godh bharai’ ceremony

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, known for her performance in the “Khuda Haafiz” franchise, has shared a heartwarming glimpse from her traditional ‘godh bharai’ ceremony, offering a peek into the intimate celebration filled with love, blessings and joy as she embraces a new chapter in her life.

Shivaleeka took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the ceremony. The clip begins with a board, which read: ‘Welcome to the Godh Bharai ceremony of parents to be Shivaleeka and Abhishek.” The video featured their family blessing them for the new chapter.

“Godh bharai Surrounded by love, traditions, laughter and endless blessings,” she wrote as the caption.

Shivaleeka is married to Abhishek Pathak. The couple first met while working on the 2020 Vidyut Jammwal-starrer "Khuda Hafiz,” which follows the story of Sameer, a young man, leads a content life with Nargis, his wife. However, when she is kidnapped by human traffickers, he must rescue her.

The duo exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally tied the knot in February 2023.

Shivaleeka made her acting debut with the 2019 release "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" and later rose to fame with "Khuda Haafiz" in 2020. She was last seen in "Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha" in 2022, where both she and Vidyut reprised their characters Nargis and Sameer from the original drama.

On the other hand, Abhishek directed "Drishyam 2", featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna.He has also directed Udta Chaman.

Abhishek has also produced movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama,Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Section 375 and Khuda Haafiz.

It was on December 19, when the actress announced that the couple is set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

The parents-to-be announced the news in a joint social media post that read, "Our love story has found it’s sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe (Baby angel, evil eye and Dizzy emojis) (sic)."

