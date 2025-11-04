Khloe Kardashian says 'Happy birthday my sweet angel' as Kendall Jenner turns 30

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) American socialite and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian penned an elongated note for her 'baby sister, and her forever girl, Kendall Jenner, as she turned 30 on Monday.

'The Kardashians' star shared some fun photos from Kendall's birthday celebration on the beach.

Pouring her heart out on her little sister hitting the milestone birthday, Khloé wrote, "I can’t believe you’re thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before. (sic)."

Revealing what she admires the most about Kendall, she penned, "Something I’ve always admired and respected about you is how deeply and unapologetically you live in your truth. In a world where so many try to fit in or please others, you’ve always just been yourself. Effortlessly, courageously, authentically YOU."

'You do what makes your heart happy, and yet you still move through life with the most selfless, giving spirit. That balance; living for your soul while still thinking of others, is something so rare, and it’s what makes you truly extraordinary," Khloé added.

She said that Kendall has an energy that is hard to replicate.

"Gentle but strong, mysterious yet warm, and so full of love that it overflows into everyone lucky enough to know you. You make people feel seen, safe, and inspired just by being who you are," the diva shared, praising her sister.

Khloé said that she feels an immense sense of pride to call Kendall her sister.

Expressing herself further, she wrote, "You’ve grown into such a remarkable woman, but you’ll always be my baby. My first little love, my built-in best friend, my heart outside my body."

Promising to always be there for Kendall, Khloé added, "I’ll keep cheering you on through every chapter, holding your hand through every shift, and celebrating every magical moment that comes your way. You deserve a lifetime of love that fills you up, health that carries you through, and joy that never ever fades."

"Happy birthday, my sweet angel. I love you with everything I am (white heart emoji) @kendalljenner", Khloé wished her kid sister on her birthday.

