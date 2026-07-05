'Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable': India slams Pakistan's Defence Minister over remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) India has slammed Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his recent statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Seychelles' highest environmental honour, with government sources describing him as "mentally unstable" and what his holding the post revealed about the current situation of Pakistan.

"That Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable is a known fact. That he could be entrusted with his current responsibility says much about today’s Pakistan. Clearly, he has no day job and passes time by making silly comments on matters of which he has little knowledge. Envy is always a bad motivation, particularly so from someone steeped in hate speech," a government source told IANS.

India's response came after Asif raised questions over PM Modi receiving Seychelles' highest environmental honour.

On June 28, PM Modi was conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

PM Modi dedicated the honour to all the countries that are committed to environmental conservation and fighting climate change. He underlined that the recognition, at a time when India and Seychelles are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations, would go a long way in further enhancing the special friendship.

The honour recognised PM Modi's longstanding commitment towards a greener planet, including the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother), International Big Cat Alliance, among others, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This was the latest in a series of global honours recognising PM Modi’s work on climate action, sustainable development, and green growth.

In May, PM Modi was conferred the 2026 Agricola Medal, the highest honour of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, during a ceremony held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome.

Earlier in 2018, he received the Seoul Peace Prize for advancing sustainable economic growth, global cooperation and inclusive development.

PM Modi was also conferred the Champions of the Earth Award 2018 for Policy Leadership by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a ceremony held at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi.

--IANS

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