Khasa Aala Chahar & Komal Chaudhary celebrate timeless love with their latest track 'Taara'

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Singers Khasa Aala Chahar and Komal Chaudhary came together for a soulful number "Taara".

Along with crooning the track, Chahar has also penned the lyrics for the romantic number. He is also credited with scoring the beautiful composition of "Taara".

Directed by Deepesh Goyal, the choreography of the song has been performed by Ankit Thapa.

Produced under the banner of Raja Film Production, Vikcee is on board the technical team as the Director of Photography, whereas Bharat Mittal is the head of the editing department.

A tribute to love that stands the test of time, the music video talks about a beautiful love saga. It tracks the journey of a young couple as the boy waits for the return of his lady love while she studies away for a year. The clip perfectly captures the moments of loneliness and the overwhelming joy of meeting your beloved after a long time.

Sharing his views on the song, Chahar said, "Taara is very close to my heart."

He further revealed that he wrote "Taara" thinking about the quiet nights when you miss someone so much that even the stars seem to hear you.

Disclosing what the track is all about, Chahar added, "It’s about real love – love that doesn’t fade with time or distance. I wanted listeners to feel that wait, that hope, and the magic when love finally comes back.”

Komal also talked about her experience of lending her voice to the number. She stated, "Singing ‘Taara’ felt like singing a love letter. The story reminded me of love that stays alive even in silence. There’s a quiet strength in waiting and believing. I put my heart into every note, hoping listeners can feel the warmth and purity we tried to bring out through the song.”

