June 13, 2025 6:17 PM हिंदी

Khasa Aala Chahar & Komal Chaudhary celebrate timeless love with their latest track 'Taara'

Khasa Aala Chahar & Komal Chaudhary celebrate timeless love with their latest track 'Taara'

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Singers Khasa Aala Chahar and Komal Chaudhary came together for a soulful number "Taara".

Along with crooning the track, Chahar has also penned the lyrics for the romantic number. He is also credited with scoring the beautiful composition of "Taara".

Directed by Deepesh Goyal, the choreography of the song has been performed by Ankit Thapa.

Produced under the banner of Raja Film Production, Vikcee is on board the technical team as the Director of Photography, whereas Bharat Mittal is the head of the editing department.

A tribute to love that stands the test of time, the music video talks about a beautiful love saga. It tracks the journey of a young couple as the boy waits for the return of his lady love while she studies away for a year. The clip perfectly captures the moments of loneliness and the overwhelming joy of meeting your beloved after a long time.

Sharing his views on the song, Chahar said, "Taara is very close to my heart."

He further revealed that he wrote "Taara" thinking about the quiet nights when you miss someone so much that even the stars seem to hear you.

Disclosing what the track is all about, Chahar added, "It’s about real love – love that doesn’t fade with time or distance. I wanted listeners to feel that wait, that hope, and the magic when love finally comes back.”

Komal also talked about her experience of lending her voice to the number. She stated, "Singing ‘Taara’ felt like singing a love letter. The story reminded me of love that stays alive even in silence. There’s a quiet strength in waiting and believing. I put my heart into every note, hoping listeners can feel the warmth and purity we tried to bring out through the song.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Khasa Aala Chahar & Komal Chaudhary celebrate timeless love with their latest track 'Taara'

Khasa Aala Chahar & Komal Chaudhary celebrate timeless love with their latest track 'Taara'

Arjan Bajwa says he gets his never-give-up attitude from his father

Arjan Bajwa says he gets his never-give-up attitude from his father

Ahmedabad plane crash: British envoy meets PM Modi, lauds work of tireless first responders

Ahmedabad plane crash: British envoy meets PM Modi, lauds work of tireless first responders

Suruchi Inder Singh enters 10m Air Pistol final; Manu Bhaker misses out in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup (rifle/pistol) in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Suruchi enters 10m Air Pistol final; Manu misses out

Adani Cement, CREDAI to advance sustainable, high-quality urban construction

Adani Cement, CREDAI to boost sustainable and high-quality urban construction

Pulkit Samrat says, 'proud of your journey' as Kriti Kharbanda completes 16 years in the industry

Pulkit Samrat says, 'proud of your journey' as Kriti Kharbanda completes 16 years in the industry

Iran appoints new military chiefs after Israeli strikes kill top commanders

Iran appoints new military chiefs after Israeli strikes kill top commanders

Delhiites to get relief from scorching heat as IMD predicts thunderstorm today

Delhiites to get relief from scorching heat as IMD predicts thunderstorm

India-UK FTA likely to unlock extra trade worth 25.5 billion pounds: UK diplomat

India-UK FTA likely to unlock extra trade worth 25.5 billion pounds: UK diplomat

Kangana Ranaut says 'done with trying to make sense of 2025' after Sunjay Kapoor's sudden demise

Kangana Ranaut says 'done with trying to make sense of 2025' after Sunjay Kapoor's sudden demise