No reforms, only politics: Kharge attacks Centre over anti-paper leak bill

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Central government during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in the Upper House, accusing it of prioritising politics over students’ futures and demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged police excesses against protesting students in Delhi.

Kharge alleged that the government had ordered a lathi charge on protesting students.

He pointed out that the Delhi Police and the CRPF fall under the direct jurisdiction of the Union Home Minister, asserting that such action could not have taken place without the approval of the Home Ministry. “You’re sitting inside a room, without being answerable to anything, but we will bring you out,” Kharge said, insisting that the Home Minister could not evade responsibility.

He demanded a statement from Amit Shah on the alleged police brutality in Delhi.

Questioning the timing of the legislation, Kharge asked why a bill to prevent paper leaks had not been brought earlier.

He charged that the Union government had remained busy with politics instead of securing the future of students. “You brought the Bill to stop the protests in Delhi. You did not bring in the bill for reforms,” he alleged.

"Because of the BJP’s politics, the country had to witness paper leaks, protests and police brutality," Kharge said, adding that all of this could have been prevented had the ruling party not indulged in petty politics.

He held the government responsible for every wound inflicted on the protesters.

Kharge argued that merely focusing on damage control after paper leaks was insufficient.

He stressed the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, describing this as the only robust solution to prevent such incidents. He said the government had not clearly articulated how exactly it planned to stop the leaks.

The LoP said the Bill had been introduced primarily to defuse the charged atmosphere and pacify students and youth who had taken to the streets. He said events over the past two months had shaken the nation. Students and young people across the country had raised their voices against the failures of the examination system, and the Opposition had amplified those voices from the streets to Parliament.

Faced with mounting public pressure, the government was forced to yield, Kharge claimed.

He congratulated the students and youth, stating that their struggle had borne fruit, compelling the government to act and leading to the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan. This, he said, demonstrated the power of the youth -- a reality the government had finally recognised.

"Driven by the fear of losing power, the government conceded to the demands, though its underlying motive was to protect its own position rather than genuinely address the students’ grievances," Kharge said.

He recalled that when failures in the examination system were first highlighted, the government had dismissed the concerns, labelling every question as politically motivated.

"Students had protested for months, yet no one engaged with them. Instead of inviting the protesters for discussions to understand and resolve the issues, the government ignored them," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition’s speech set a confrontational tone for the debate on the anti-paper leak legislation, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day after being passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

--IANS

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