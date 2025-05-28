May 28, 2025 6:16 PM हिंदी

Key Badvel-Nellore corridor in Andhra Pradesh approved with Rs 3,653 crore outlay

Key Badvel-Nellore corridor in Andhra Pradesh approved with Rs 3,653 crore outlay

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of the four-lane Badvel-Nellore corridor at a cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The corridor, with a length of 108.134 km, will be constructed on the NH-67 on design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) mode, the CCEA announced after a meeting here.

The project will generate about 20 lakh man-days of direct employment and 23 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

The approved Badvel-Nellore corridor will provide connectivity to important nodes in the three industrial corridors of Andhra Pradesh -- the Kopparthy Node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the Orvakal Node on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and the Krishnapatnam Node on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC).

"This will have a positive impact on the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of the country," said the CCEA in its statement.

The Badvel-Nellore corridor starts from Gopavaram village on the existing National Highway NH-67 in the YSR Kadapa district and terminates at the Krishnapatnam Port Junction on NH-16 (Chennai-Kolkata) in the SPSR Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

It would also provide strategic connectivity to the Krishnapatnam Port, which has been identified as a priority node under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC).

The proposed corridor will reduce the travel distance to Krishanpatnam port by 33.9 km -- from 142 km to 108.13 km -- as compared to the existing Badvel-Nellore road.

"This will reduce the travel time by one hour and ensure that substantial gain is achieved in terms of reduced fuel consumption, thereby reducing carbon footprint and Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC)," according to the CCEA.

The four-lane Badvel-Nellore corridor project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to an increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor, the Cabinet added.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make winning comeback; Lakshya Sen retires hurt in the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Singapore on Wednesday. BAI file photo

Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag makes winning comeback, Lakshya Sen retires hurt

Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Mugafi turns global presenting partner for Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Mugafi turns global presenting partner for Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Bengaluru's Ramaiah University joins AIU's national pledge 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Bengaluru's Ramaiah University joins AIU's national pledge 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Low-carbon tech key to achieving ‘Net Zero 2070’ target: Dr Jitendra Singh

Low-carbon tech key to achieving ‘Net Zero 2070’ target: Dr Jitendra Singh

Thousands of students across India unite in taking national pledge – 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Thousands of students across India unite in taking national pledge – 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

Hrithik Roshan teams up with ‘K.G.F.’ makers Hombale Films for his upcoming project

Hrithik Roshan teams up with ‘K.G.F.’ makers Hombale Films for his upcoming project

Turning the tide? Police gains are real, but so is the scale of UP's crime crisis

Turning the tide? Police gains are real, but so is the scale of UP's crime crisis

Gautam Gambhir applauds BCCI’s initiative to dedicate Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final to Armed Forces. IANS file photo

Gambhir applauds BCCI’s initiative to dedicate IPL 2025 final to Armed Forces

N Chandrasekaran step downs as Tata Chemicals chairman

N Chandrasekaran step downs as Tata Chemicals chairman