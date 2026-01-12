Gujarat: VGRC highlights growing urgency of sustainable material use

Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (IANS) The first day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Kutch and Saurashtra Zone) at Marwadi University, Rajkot, began with a focused seminar on ‘Plastic Waste Management and Environmental Protection’, highlighting the growing urgency of sustainable material use and eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

A key presentation was delivered by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ahmedabad.

Paritosh Diwasli, Director and Head of CIPET Ahmedabad, provided a detailed briefing on ‘Controlled Compostable Plastics and Their Testing as per IS/ISO 17088:2021 for CPCB Certification’.

His session covered crucial aspects such as product validation, certification processes, and compliance pathways for plastic manufacturers.

The seminar underscored the need to transition toward compostable plastics that break down safely and do not harm the environment.

Industry representatives were guided on how to conduct testing and meet IS/ISO 17088:2021 standards required by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The discussion aimed to help industrial units adopt responsible plastic production practices while aligning with national environmental norms.

The session saw participation from Kinsuk Datta, entrepreneurs from the Saurashtra-Kutch region, officials of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, departmental officers, academic experts and students - reflecting a wide interest in sustainable industry solutions.

The two-day conference continues with multiple sessions centred on the theme ‘Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions’, exploring new opportunities in innovation, green technology and industrial growth.

Launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Vibrant Gujarat emerged as a flagship global investors’ summit aimed at repositioning Gujarat as an economic powerhouse and a preferred investment destination.

Following the inauguration of the event on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the massive exhibition covering 18,000 square meters. At the ‘Enterprise Excellence Pavilion,’ he observed the contributions from leading organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Essar, Nyara Energy, and Jyoti C.N.C., highlighting their role in the nation’s economic growth.

The Prime Minister also lauded Gujarat’s growing industrial capacity and technological advancements.

At the ‘Ocean of Opportunities’ Pavilion, showcasing the vast potential of Saurashtra and Kutch’s coastal regions, the Prime Minister showed keen interest.

Presentations by the Gujarat Maritime Board on the blue economy, along with innovative technologies displayed by stalls such as Reliance New Energy, attracted considerable attention.

The exhibition also demonstrated the balance between industrial growth and environmental sustainability.

