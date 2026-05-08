Nashik TCS conversion case: Key accused Nida Khan arrested in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Nida Khan, one of the main accused in the alleged religious conversion and harassment case linked to the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was arrested by Maharashtra Police after evading authorities for days.

According to officials, Khan was apprehended on Thursday from a residential apartment in Kaiser Colony located in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She had reportedly been staying there with her parents, brother, and aunt for the past few days. Police teams had been monitoring the location for nearly two days before carrying out the operation.

The arrest was conducted jointly by the Nashik Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, and the Crime Branch. Investigators said a dedicated team had been formed under the supervision of senior officers because of the seriousness and sensitivity of the case.

Police officials stated that Khan was traced using technical surveillance and intelligence-based inputs. After being detained following legal formalities, she was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for transit remand proceedings. She was later taken to Nashik for further interrogation and legal action.

In a statement, the SIT confirmed that Khan was wanted in connection with a case registered at Devlali Camp Police Station under Crime Register No. 156/26. Officials said the arrest was made under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to police sources, an investigation into various facets of the case is ongoing, and additional relevant information is being gathered through the interrogation of the accused. Should the involvement of any other individuals come to light during this investigation, appropriate action will be initiated against them as per the law.

According to NDTV, Khan had earlier approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and temporary protection from arrest, citing that she was two months pregnant. However, the court reportedly refused to grant interim relief.

The controversy emerged after a woman employee working at the TCS office in Nashik lodged a complaint against her colleague, Danish Sheikh. The complainant alleged that Sheikh entered into a physical relationship with her after promising marriage, despite already being married to another woman.

Police documents state that Nida Khan, who is Danish Sheikh’s sister, allegedly made offensive remarks about the complainant’s religion and pressured her to convert to her faith. Investigators further claimed that Khan and another accused, Tausif Akhtar, concealed Sheikh’s marital status from the complainant.

As the probe progressed, several more women reportedly came forward with allegations of harassment against senior employees at the Nashik branch. The women claimed they faced mental and sexual harassment between February 2022 and March 2026, while their complaints were allegedly ignored by the human resources department.

So far, police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the case.

After the matter came to light, TCS released an official statement on X -- clarifying that Nida Khan is neither an HR manager nor has been responsible for recruitment. She was serving as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

The IT giant also said that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.

--IANS

jk/dpb