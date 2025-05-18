May 18, 2025 6:44 PM हिंदी

Kesari Bandhan track from 'Kesari Veer' reflects on the sanctity of marriage

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) As "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath" nears release, the makers unveiled the film's latest song, "Kesari Bandhan", which captures the sacred bond of marriage.

The track features Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma’s characters, aka Hamirji Gohil and Rajal, engaging in a marriage and promising a bond of a lifetime. Beyond the two, the song also gives a glimpse into Suniel Shetty’s presence as Vegda Ji.

"Kesari Bandhan" is soulfully rendered by Sonu Nigam, with music, lyrics, and production beautifully crafted by Monty Sharma. The song is released under the Panorama Music label.

"Kesari Veer", a periodical war drama, tells a tale about the bravery and sacrifices made by unsung warriors to protect the Somnath temple.

The recently released trailer features Shetty as the fearless warrior , Vegda Ji. He is joined by the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, played by Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha as the fierce Rajal. Together, this powerful trio stands against the menacing villain Zafar, portrayed by Vivek Oberoi, who seeks to force religious conversions.

Pancholi had to undergo a massive physical transformation to play Veer Hamirji Gohil in the biographical drama. He trained himself in archery, sword fighting, and endurance drills in order to play the 14th-century chieftain who fought valiantly to protect the Somnath Temple.

Furthermore, Pancholi also learned the nuances of ancient warfare, including horseback riding and hand-to-hand combat techniques.

With a starry ensemble cast led by Shetty, Oberoi, Pancholi, and Akanksha, "Kesari Veer" is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises a stirring blend of action, emotion, and drama, and is set to captivate audiences globally on May 23.

Initially, the project was scheduled to reach the audience on May 16, however, it was later delayed to May 23 due to unknown reasons.

