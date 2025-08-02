August 02, 2025 8:18 PM हिंदी

Kerala mother, son are ‘classmates’ as both pursue graduation in same college

Kerala mother, son are ‘classmates’ as both pursue graduation in same college

Kothamangalam (Kerala), Aug 2 (IANS) It’s a rare sight to see a mother and son studying in the same college but it’s happening at the MA College near here.

While the 40-year-old mother Poornima is studying for first year BA English, her 17 year old son Vyshnav is doing his first year B.Com.

But the beauty what education brought to the two is that they attend the same class when studying language subjects.

Interestingly, the two arrive on a two-wheeler driven by the mother as according to rules for a full fledged driving license, Vyshnav has to turn 18, for which he will have to wait till next year.

Poornima is in all smiles when she walks besides her son as in college they are not mother and son duo but college mates.

“I really wanted to do my graduation long back, but due to some reasons, I was not able to do so... then the wedding took place and then I became mother of two children. My husband Binu is my biggest supporter and he has always been asking me to do graduation and thus I decided to join the college in the present new academic year that began last month,” said Poornima.

“I have no issues to gel with my classmates who are very young, in class, we are classmates. My ardent wish to study in a college and do graduation has been achieved and there is no better joy that I study alongside my son,” added Poornima.

Vyshnav said there are no blushes for him as his mother is his college mate.

“There is no reason for it,” said Vyshnav.

It’s during the lunch break that the mother and son meets as they have lunch together and after that all eyes are on the duo when they walk inside the campus with their hands held together.

Incidentally, Binu who is a bus conductor with the state Transport Corporation is a former student of this college.

--IANS

sg/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures X)

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza!

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father (Photo Source- IANS)

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages