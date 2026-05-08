Kerala CM race enters final lap; AICC observers reject 'support list' leak

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (IANS) With suspense intensifying over who will become Kerala’s next Chief Minister, the Congress high command has moved into the decisive phase of consultations after AICC observers submitted their detailed report to party President Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi on Friday.

Observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik personally handed over the report at Kharge’s residence after completing marathon discussions with newly elected MLAs and senior leaders in Kerala.

The observers are learnt to have informed the high command that the political situation in the state remains complex, with intense lobbying and factional pressure continuing till the final stage.

An announcement on the new Chief Minister is now expected by Sunday.

The report is understood to have been prepared after assessing three crucial factors, the support commanded by individual contenders among MLAs, the stand of alliance partners, and the prevailing public mood.

Ajay Maken indicated that discussions on the report had already begun and clarified that the leadership would not unduly delay the final decision.

Even as the high command began deliberations, a fresh controversy erupted over photographs and lists circulated in sections of the media claiming to reveal the support position of Congress MLAs during the leadership consultations.

The leaked images triggered intense political debate, with various camps attempting to project momentum for their respective candidates.

However, Mukul Wasnik firmly rejected the authenticity of the circulated documents.

He clarified that the images being shared were not the actual or final records prepared by the observers and insisted that they did not reflect the real outcome of the consultations.

According to Wasnik, what surfaced publicly were merely photographs of papers in the possession of the observers and not the official assessment submitted to the Congress President.

The controversy deepened after Uduma MLA-elect K. Neelakandan complained to the observers that the leaked list had incorrectly represented his position.

Neelakandan maintained that he had clearly conveyed his opinion during consultations and demanded that the facts be verified.

The complaint further fuelled doubts within the party over the credibility of the circulated lists.

At the centre of the power struggle are K.C. Venugopal, V.D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, all of whom continue to press strong claims for the Chief Minister’s post.

Rival camps have simultaneously intensified efforts to shape public opinion through cadre mobilisation and social media campaigns.

Different factions are making competing claims over legislative backing.

Leaders aligned with Venugopal claim he enjoys the support of 48 MLAs, while supporters of Satheesan and Chennithala respectively claim backing from 35 and 23 legislators.

Earlier, the Congress Legislature Party had unanimously passed a one-line resolution authorising Mallikarjuna Kharge to take the final call on the Chief Minister.

Amid fears that the leadership tussle could deepen internal divisions, indications are that the high command is also exploring a compromise formula aimed at accommodating rival camps.

Discussions are believed to include the possibility of a Deputy Chief Minister post and allocation of key portfolios, though no final understanding has yet emerged.

The next crucial development is expected after Rahul Gandhi holds consultations with Kerala leaders in Delhi on Saturday. V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Sunny Joseph are expected to join the discussions, while Venugopal is already in the national Capital.

Rahul Gandhi is also likely to meet the contenders separately before the final decision is announced.

Congress leaders insist the prolonged consultations reflect internal democracy rather than division.

Newly elected Thrikaripur MLA, Sandeep Warrier described the ongoing exercise as proof of the democratic culture within the Congress, arguing that the party actively seeks the views of elected representatives before arriving at major decisions.

With tensions rising and lobbying entering its final hours, the Congress leadership now faces the delicate task of balancing competing ambitions while ensuring unity within the party.

By Sunday, Kerala is expected to finally know who will lead the state’s new government.

--IANS

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