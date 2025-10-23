Kenya: Envoys of India and Somalia discuss bilateral cooperation

Nairobi, Oct 23 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika met Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle on Thursday, discussing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Adarsh Swaika and Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle also spoke on developments in Kenya. The meeting between two officials comes a week after Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh met State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar on the sidelines of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) hosted by Uganda.

"HC Adarsh Swaika met with H.E Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, Ambassador of Somalia to Kenya. HC discussed bilateral cooperation matters between India and Somalia pursuant to the recent bilateral Ministerial meeting on sidelines of NAM mid-term Ministerial meeting in Kampala. HC exchanged views on developments in Kenya," Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Adarsh Swaika offered prayers at BAPS Temple on the occasion of Gujarati New Year 'Bestu Varas' in Nairobi. The Indian High Commission in Kenya noted that the BAPS Temple in Nairobi is the largest BAPS Temple in Africa.

"HC @AdarshSwaika1 joined the devotees at #BAPS temple in Nairobi, in offering prayers and Aarti on the auspicious occasion of Gujarati New Year Bestu Varas. BAPS temple in Mombasa was the first BAPS Mandir outside India, while the one in Nairobi stands as the largest BAPS temple in Africa," Indian High Commission in Kenya wrote on X.

Indian High Commission in Kenya also thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for his wishes on the occasion of Diwali. In response to Ruto's wishes on X, the Indian High Commission wrote, "High Commission of India expresses its deep gratitude to Hon’ble President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto for his warm Diwali greetings. May the Indian festival of lights continue to illuminate the enduring bond of friendship between India and Kenya."

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. It was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world on Monday, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

On Wednesday, Adarsh Swaika met Tanzania's High Commissioner to Kenya Bernard Y Kibesse and noted that the ties between two nations are multifaceted and growing from strength-to-strength.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Kenya wrote, "Glad to meet H.E Dr Bernard Y Kibesse, High Commissioner of #Tanzania to Kenya. Thank him for sharing his insights on Kenya and its bilateral relations with Tanzania. India-Tanzania relations are multifaceted and growing from strength to strength."

--IANS

akl/as