Kenya adopts India’s DPI to boost governance: Report

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Kenya has adopted India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI), including UPI‑style instant payments and DigiLocker‑style digital document storage, to supercharge its governance structure, a new report has said.

Kenya's administrative system, riddled with bureaucratic delays and fragmented IDs, is pioneering a game-changer with the Indian digital systems. To move will speed up public services and boost digital commerce of the booming African economy, says the report from India Narrative.

"From 2023 to 2026, pilots blending UPI-style payments and DigiLocker document storage mark a bold South-South partnership, positioning Kenya as the continent’s digital vanguard while slashing red tape for everyday Kenyans," the report mentioned.

UPI synergies build on the unique personal identification numbers assigned to Kenyan citizens namely Maisha Namba, to power education reforms and portals like Knec.

The pilots aim to integrate identity, payments and secure document verification to scale government‑to‑citizen services, education reforms and small‑business payments while complementing existing mobile‑money platforms such as M‑Pesa, the report said.

Upon full rollout, these moves could turbocharge remittances, merchant pay, and G2C services, complementing M-Pesa while curbing fraud.

Pilots showed real gains in April 2026 with faster IDs, less corruption, stronger sovereignty, the report said, adding that "Kenya’s not just adopting—it’s adapting DPI for African realities."

Digi Locker-like tools reduced verification from weeks to minutes, saving Kenyans from endless queues, while UPI-Maisha Namba integration could boost sectors from education to health as Kenya has 60 per cent tech penetration to support digital payments.

India’s “stack”—Aadhaar IDs, UPI payments, DigiLocker vaults—has taken digitalisation reforms to 1.4 billion citizens, with UPI dominating 70 per cent of transactions by 2023-24 and empowering the unbanked, the report noted.

DigiLocker alone serves 500 million users with billions of secure documents, proving DPI delivers inclusion without Western-priced legacy systems.

In February 2026, Kenya signed an implementation framework for a homegrown DigiLocker pilot, customised by India’s NeGD at the 'India AI Impact Summit'.

—IANS

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