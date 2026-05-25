CBI team to reach Bhopal today to take over probe into Twisha's death

Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take over the probe into the death of model-turned-actress Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, officials said on Monday.

According to sources privy to the development, a CBI team has already been deputed and will formally assume charge of the investigation from the Madhya Pradesh Police after reaching Bhopal later in the day on Monday.

The agency is expected to collect all documents, forensic material, digital evidence, and case diaries related to the investigation before re-registering the case under its own jurisdiction.

The development comes amid mounting pressure from Twisha Sharma’s family, who have repeatedly alleged foul play and questioned the findings of the initial investigation.

The case has triggered widespread public interest and outrage across India, with demands for an impartial probe intensifying over the past several days.

Sources said the CBI team would first coordinate with senior police officials in Bhopal and review all evidence gathered so far, including CCTV footage, forensic reports, call records, and statements recorded by the local police.

The agency is also expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide and verify the sequence of events leading up to Twisha’s death.

The Bhopal police had earlier on Friday arrested Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, in connection with the case after registering offences based on complaints lodged by her family.

He was produced before a local court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for interrogation for seven days.

Meanwhile, a second post-mortem examination was ordered after objections were raised by the victim’s family regarding the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS-Bhopal.

A team of senior doctors from AIIMS-Delhi visited Bhopal to conduct the fresh examination and interact with the family members regarding their concerns.

Following the second autopsy, Twisha Sharma’s last rites were performed at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal on Sunday evening in the presence of a large gathering of family members, relatives, and supporters.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the cremation ground as people gathered to pay their final respects.

Officials indicated that once the CBI formally re-registers the FIR, the agency may summon several people linked to the case for questioning.

The central agency is likely to scrutinise every aspect of the investigation conducted so far before deciding its next course of action.

--IANS

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