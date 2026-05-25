Assam UCC Bill: Monogamy mandatory; marriages, divorces must be registered

Guwahati, May 25 (IANS) Assam Minister Arup Bora on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026 Bill in the state Assembly, proposing a single civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships for all residents of the state, while excluding Scheduled Tribes to protect their constitutional safeguards.

The proposed legislation seeks to replace religion-based personal laws with a common code aimed at ensuring gender justice, equality and legal uniformity across communities.

Under the Bill, monogamy has been made mandatory, while the legal age for marriage has been standardised at 21 years for men and 18 years for women. At the same time, the legislation preserves cultural and religious diversity by allowing marriages to be solemnised through existing customs and ceremonies, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Nikah, Holy Union and Anand Karaj.

The Bill also makes registration of marriages and divorces compulsory across the state. Couples will have to submit a marriage memorandum before the Sub-Registrar within 60 days of the ceremony.

Uniform grounds for divorce, including cruelty, desertion and mutual consent, have been codified in the legislation.

The Bill further provides that the custody of children below five years of age will ordinarily remain with the mother.

In matters of succession, the proposed law introduces a gender-equal inheritance structure for intestate succession, placing spouse, children and parents within the same Class-1 category of heirs.

It also grants every adult of sound mind the legal right to execute a written and witnessed Will.

The legislation additionally introduces regulations for live-in relationships by making their registration mandatory within one month. Children born out of such relationships will be considered legitimate, while deserted partners will be entitled to seek financial maintenance through the courts.

The Bill prescribes stringent penalties for violations. Bigamy and polygamy may attract imprisonment up to seven years under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while fraudulent marriages through coercion, force or concealment can also invite imprisonment up to seven years along with fines.

Failure to register marriages, divorces or live-in relationships within the stipulated timeline will attract penalties, while submission of forged documents may lead to imprisonment and fines.

The proposed legislation also repeals the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act, 2024, though polygamous marriages solemnised before the enforcement of the UCC will remain legally protected under a savings clause.

--IANS

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