March 21, 2026 4:55 PM हिंदी

Kavita Krishnamurthy celebrates her 50th year in Bollywood on Indian Idol with Shreya Ghoshal & team

Kavita Krishnamurthy celebrates her 50th year in Bollywood on Indian Idol with Shreya Ghoshal & team

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Veteran star singer Kavita Krishnamurthy in 2026 marks for 50th year in Bollywood.

The stalwart singer who recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol was in for a surprise when the entire team of Indian Idol celebrated for milestone achievement.

The latest promo shared by the host channel, saw the host Aditya Narayan visibly cheering and rooting for Kavita, and also handed over a bat to her.

The judge and the contestant acted all curious on what’s happening with even Kavita asking about it.

Further revealing it all, Aditya mentioned, “Actually, in 2026, in the Hindi film industry, Kavita Krishnamurthy completes half a century, that is, 50 years.”

Acknowledging the efforts and Kavita’s contribution towards the industry, Aditya also noted, “An industry where people's careers don't last for five years. For Kavita ji, it's been 50 years.”

Talking about the legendary singer, Kavita has recorded numerous songs in various Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Assamese, Konkani, Punjabi and other languages.

From the iconic song Hawa Hawai to Aaj Main Upar, Aasmaan Neeche, Kavita Krishnamurthy has lent her voice to the top actresses and has delivered iconic chartbuster songs.

Kavita, while talking about the reality show Indian Idol, reflected about her recent presence on the episode stating, “Indian Idol has always been a beautiful celebration of music and talent. Being on this stage and watching such passionate young singers perform is truly heartwarming.”

“The contestants brought so much emotion and sincerity to the songs, and it was lovely to see them make every performance their own.”

On the personal front, Kavita married L. Subramaniam in Bengaluru, Karnataka on 11 November 1999.

–IANS

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