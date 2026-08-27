Kavin discloses the quality he admires most in his 'Hi' co-star Nayanthara!

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Kavin, who plays the lead along with actress Nayanthara in director Vishnu Edavan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer 'Hi', has now disclosed the quality he admires most in Nayanthara.

Talking to IANS, Kavin said, "I think I admire her ability to multi-task. She is a producer who makes movies, and she also acts. She also has a business and a personal life. She manages everything from the shooting spot itself."

More significantly, Kavin pointed out that Nayanthara would never let one thing affect another. "She will not let the challenges she faces in one sector to affect the others. I think because she does everything correctly, she is in the position she is today."

He went on to say, "If you ask me if I have that amount of talent and if whether I will be able to do like how she does it in the future, I don't know. I will be scared. I am someone who thinks that if I can do one thing properly, that's enough."

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is slated to hit screens on Friday. It was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 14. However, now the makers then decided to push the film's release to August 28.

The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film have told IANS that the story of the film takes place across three cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore and Pollachi. They also point out that the film will be a family entertainer and that it would not have any villains featuring in it.

Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film earlier, had said that it would be a wholesome family entertainer that would speak about true love.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

mkr/