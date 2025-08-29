August 29, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Kaveri Kapur in talks for one of the most mentally challenging reality shows

Kaveri Kapur in talks for one of the most mentally challenging reality shows

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Multi-faceted Kaveri Kapur is reportedly in talks for what is being touted as one of the most psychologically demanding reality shows to date.

It is believed that the concept of the show allegedly involves participants navigating through a series of power dynamics where their social standing and influence will fluctuate based on their decisions and alliances, creating an environment that promises to be both thrilling and emotionally taxing.

However, sources informed that Keveri has turned down the offer, as she wishes to focus all her energy on movies right now.

A source close to the actress has revealed, "Kaveri was indeed approached for a popular reality show. But she has chosen to not participate in it. At the moment, her focus is on her movies and her singing. While she does believe in 'never saying never', for now her life revolves around her film shoots."

Kaveri, who is already known for her poetry prowess, songwriting, and music, recently made her acting debut with "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story", opposite Vardhan Puri.

Up next, Kaveri will be working with her director father, Shekhar Kapur, in the much-anticipated sequel "Masoom 2".

Disclosing how he convinced his daughter to be a part of his next directorial venture, Shekhar penned on social media, “She’s an amazing singer songwriter, it’s taken me a long time for me to convince to work with me as an actor. She finally agreed to.. so she will be with playing a major part in my next film, Masoom-the next generation.. They say the children choose the parents they want to be born to. If that is true, I am the luckiest, the fortunate Dad in history."

Shekhar had confirmed that the sequel will retain Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original drama, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen, in crucial roles.

The maker added that "Masoom: The Next Generation" will enjoy a fresh storyline while keeping the core values from the original movie intact.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal star as Tamil Thalaivas secure 38-35 win over Telugu Titans in exciting opener in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Friday night. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Pawan, Arjun star as Tamil Thalaivas prevail over Telugu Titans in exciting opener

Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Union Sports Minister leads India’s biggest-ever national sports day celebrations

Union Sports Minister leads India’s biggest-ever national sports day celebrations

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Gujarat CM flags off grand procession during ‘Siddhi Tap Parna Mahotsav’ in Bhavnagar

Gujarat CM flags off grand procession during ‘Siddhi Tap Parna Mahotsav’ in Bhavnagar

Report details how Pakistan’s power elite undermines foreign assistance (File image)

Report details how Pakistan’s power elite undermines foreign assistance

Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission (File image)

Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission