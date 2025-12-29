Kavach 4.0 commissioned on Bajwa-Ahmedabad section, Vadodara DRM explains safety features

Vadodara, Dec 29 (IANS) The Western Railway’s Vadodara division recently commissioned Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous automatic train protection system, on the Bajwa-Ahmedabad section, equipping all the locomotives with advanced safety features.

The state-of-the-art facility will prevent over-speeding, bring the trains to a halt at red signals automatically and also eliminate collision risks with other trains.

Shedding light on the safety features, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Raju Bhadke called it a quantum leap in passenger safety and informed that the premium Vande Bharat trains are being upgraded with the highest version of Kavach 4.0.

Speaking to IANS, the DRM explained that the Western Railways is working with full commitment to ensure passengers’ safety during train journeys and is also focusing on developing new technologies for passengers' experience.

“Kavach' 4.0 ATP (Advanced Protection System) has been implemented for the first time between Bajwa and Ahmedabad in the Vadodara division. This will ensure safe travel for passengers,” he added.

He added that the new system will prevent trains as well as passengers from any collision risks.

“This 'Kavach 4.0' is the most advanced version. Now, this technology will be implemented in all types of trains. In the coming days, this system will be implemented in every train so that passengers can have a safe journey,” he said, giving an account of the Railway’s plan to ensure foolproof safety by introducing them to modern technology.

Notably, Kavach 4.0 is an indigenously developed enhancement of India’s Automatic Train Protection system, designed to prevent collisions and enforce speed limits. The enhanced safety feature under the protection system automatically applies brakes when a loco pilot does not respond and supports safe operations during poor visibility or extreme weather conditions.

The Railways has accelerated deployment of its Kavach 4.0 automatic train protection system and also its commissioning across 738 route km, on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors.

