Katrina-Vicky welcome baby boy: Priyanka Chopra and Kiara Advani send congratulatory wishes

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Parineeti Chopra, among others, sent their warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on the arrival of their baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka reposted the new parents’ announcement post and wrote, “Congratulations @katrinakaif @vickykaushal,” followed by heart emoji. Kiara Advani also extended her greeting to the couple, writing, “Hearties congratulations mama and papa! #Classof2025.”

Parineeti Chopra also shared her joy on Instagram, sending heartfelt wishes to the new parents. She wrote, “Play dates just got their newest member! Congratsss mamma and papa.”

A host of Bollywood celebrities have extended their heartfelt greetings and congratulatory messages to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

On November 7, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif joyfully announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a greeting card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” In the caption, they kept it simple and heartfelt, writing, “Blessed. Om.”

The duo had announced their pregnancy on September 23, 2025, through a joint post on social media. The announcement featured a picture of the couple, with Katrina flaunting her baby bump, along with the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The actors shared a Polaroid-style photo in which Vicky was seen gently cradling Katrina’s baby bump. The actress kept her look simple and chic in a white top and jeans.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The ceremony was a low-key affair with their family members and close friends in attendance.

--IANS

ps/