Kashyap Shangari says Triptii Dimri brings 'emotional intelligence & presence to every frame'

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Kashyap Shangari, who was seen essaying a grey character Mohsin in Vishal Bhardwaj's "O Romeo", said that his co-star Triptii Dimri brings emotional intelligence and presence to every frame she is in.

Reflecting on her artistic growth and screen presence, Kashyap shared that Triptii, as an actor, has evolved with remarkable depth and maturity over the years.

Talking about her cinematic journey, which began from 'Laila Majnu', he said, “I’ve seen her grow into a deeply informed and emotionally intelligent actor. There’s a maturity and awareness she brings to her performances now that’s very compelling.”

These two have known each other for over six years now and have been each other's constant cheerleaders.

Triptii even attended a few of Kashyap’s theatrical productions over the years.

He acknowledges the steady support provided by the 'Dhadak 2' actress, including standing by his family during a difficult period in 2024.

“One thing I’ve observed over the years is that even with the kind of success and admiration she has today, she has remained grounded. She has grown into a star, but she has retained her warmth and humility," he revealed.

Talking about Triptii's work in "O Romeo", Kashyap added, “Every time she comes on screen, there is a certain weight and meaning she brings to the frame. That kind of presence comes from clarity and craft.”

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "O’Romeo" is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

With Shahid Kapoor and Triptii as the leads, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles, along with others.

The project revolves around Ustara (Played by Shahid), a razor-wielding gangster, and Afshan (Played by Triptii), a widow seeking revenge.

"O' Romeo" reached the cinema halls on 13 February, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

--IANS

pm/