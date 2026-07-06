Kashmera Shah asks 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja to make life hell for those torturing her on 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah has come out in support of her ‘Mami’ Sunita Ahuja after the latter was seen breaking down in the reality show, ‘Lock Upp Season 2.'

Taking to her social media account, Kashmera shared an emotional message alongside a picture of herself hugging Sunita Ahuja, further assuring her that she was not alone.

She wrote, "Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don't let anyone bring you down. Real or reel, be yourself and give whoever is giving you hell back. Show them what hell actually is. Your devil's angel is here to protect you and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry. I know you can give them back but you are just keeping quiet as you want to go back home. I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show. Love you now and forever @officialsunitaahuja @krushna30 #kashmerashah #krushna."

The post comes after Sunita was seen breaking down in the show after she received extremely bad quality food that broke her from within.

Ever since Sunita has participated in the show, she has been stirring headlines especially with the topic of relationship with her husband and bollywood superstar Govinda.

Earlier in the show, she was candidly seen admitting that continuously dwelling on her husband's alleged extra-marital affairs would only worsen her diabetes.

During an emotional conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra on the reality show, Sunita had said that she had chosen to focus on her children and her own peace instead of worrying about the superstar and his alleged philandering ways.

Sunita said, "Hua toh abhi kya kar sakte hain… shuru se hi hua hain na lekin? Hero hain toh you can't say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do."

(If it happened, what can I do now? It has been there since the beginning, right? He is a hero, so you can't say anything. At this age, if I keep thinking about these things, my diabetes will only increase. Let things continue the way they are)

When Shreya asked if she still feels sad, Sunita replied, "It is fine, I live for my kids."

Asked whether she believes Govinda continues to be unfaithful, Sunita said, "Tum rok sakte ho kisi ko? Main 24 ghanta unke saamne baithi rahu? Samne wala bhi toh irritate ho jayga na? Main sochti hi nahi hoon."

(Can you stop anyone? Should I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person will also get irritated. I simply don't think about it

Meanwhile , talking about Kashmera and Sunita, the two strong headed women reconcile after a public spat that continued for 14 long years.

A few weeks ago, an emotional reunion had unfolded on the sets of fun cooking reality Celebrity Laughter Chefs, where Kashmera along with husband Krushna Abhishek were seen as contestants.

It was on this show, Sunita Ahuja had made a surprise appearance, leaving her nephew Krushna Abhishek overwhelmed in tears.

In a video shared by the show’s host channel, Krushna was seen breaking down emotionally, and lying down on the floor, apologising to his “mami” for any pain caused over the years by him.

Responding to his apology, Sunita had said that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward.

Kashmera was also seen getting emotional, and breaking down in tears. Apologising to Sunita, she expressed heartfelt regret over the past issues and a series of mudslinging and said, "I am sorry."

–IANS

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