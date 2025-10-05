Karur stampede: TN Police constitute two teams to arrest TVK leader

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have intensified their crackdown on TVK leaders following violence during party chief Vijay’s September 27 campaign in Namakkal and the deadly Karur rally stampede the same day that killed 41 people and injured more than 60.

Two special police teams have been constituted and deployed under Inspector Kabilan to trace and arrest N. Satish Kumar, the Namakkal district secretary of TVK, who went underground after being booked for vandalism during Vijay’s campaign stop in the district.

According to police, thousands of TVK cadres and Vijay fans had gathered on September 27 to welcome the actor-turned-politician, who launched TVK in October 2023.

Amid the commotion, some supporters allegedly climbed onto the signboard of a private dental hospital, causing it to collapse and shatter glass walls and CCTV cameras. Hospital manager Arichandran lodged a complaint at Namakkal Town police station, leading to an FIR against Satish Kumar and other party executives.

Satish sought anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court, but his plea was dismissed, and he subsequently absconded.

The two special teams are now on an intensive manhunt across Namakkal and neighbouring districts and are “closing in” on his location.

It may be recalled that TVK Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan has already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. He was arrested for his alleged failure to enforce safety measures and control the crowd during Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27.

The rally, one of TVK’s largest since Vijay’s dramatic political debut last October, turned tragic when panic near an overcrowded exit triggered a deadly crush, killing 41 and injuring over 60.

The arrest of Mathiyazhagan is seen as the first major step in fixing accountability for the disaster.

Police have also formed additional special squads to arrest senior TVK leaders Bussy Anand, the party’s state general secretary, and C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, its joint general secretary, who have been named in connection with the Karur tragedy.

Following a Madras High Court directive, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the Karur disaster to establish responsibility at all levels.

“Two dedicated teams are relentlessly pursuing Satish Kumar, and more arrests will follow. Public safety cannot be compromised for political events,” a senior officer said.

The crackdown marks the most serious law enforcement action since Vijay’s entry into politics and signals heightened scrutiny of large TVK gatherings ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

