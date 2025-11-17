Kartik Aaryan channels his inner child as he plays with his fur baby Chatori

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Just like every pet parent, Kartik Aaryan also loves to spend time with his fur babies whenever he gets a chance. The 'Chandu Champion' actor decided to enjoy his Sunday by spending some play time with his younger one, Chatori.

In the video dropped by Kartik on social media, he was seen showering kisses on his four-legged baby. Later on, as little Chatori also tried to reciprocate the love, Kartilk attacked her with tickles.

The adorable clip also incorporated the track "The Lazy Song" by Bruno Mars.

"Sunday With Chatori (Paw prints emoji) @chatoriaaryan (sic)," Kartik captioned the post.

Refreshing your memory, Kartik introduced the latest member of his family, Chatori, during Diwali this year.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor welcomed his pet with a sweet post that read, "Every Diwali needs a little aaryan!! Best Diwali Gift Ever @chatoriaaryan (Paw prints emoji) Meet our new family member katori ki choti behen CHATORI #ChatoriKatori...Happy Diwali (Diya emoji) (sic)."

Kartik also shared a video of celebrating the festival with his two furry babies, Chatori and Katori.

In another social media update, Kartik dropped some lovely pics with Chatori, along with the caption, "Chatori my new obsession (Paw prints emoji) P.S. Katori i still love you (Love-kissed emoji) (sic)."

Work-wise, Kartik will soon be seen leading the highly-awaited romantic entertainer "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", co-starring Ananya Panday.

The project, which was initially scheduled to be released during new Year's on December 31, 2025, will now arrive in cinemas on December 25 this Christmas.

The drama marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen association after the 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Backed by Dharma Productions in association with Namah Pictures, the romantic comedy has been made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik earlier delivered "Satyaprem Ki Katha".

--IANS

pm/