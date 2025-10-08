October 08, 2025 12:15 AM हिंदी

K'taka: Two dead, four missing after family drowns in dam backwaters; search operation underway

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Oct 7 (IANS) An unfortunate incident has been reported from the Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday, where seven members of a family were swept away while playing in the backwaters of the Markonahalli reservoir, officials said.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of two victims, while one person has been rescued.

The search is ongoing for the remaining four, including a toddler and a child.

The deceased have been identified as Sazia and Arbin.

The missing persons are 45-year-old Tabassum, 44-year-old Shabana, four-year-old Miphra, and one-year-old Mohib.

The rescued individual, identified as Nawaz, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, all the victims were residents of B.G. Palya locality in Tumakuru city.

They had visited a relative's house at Magadipalya and went to the dam after lunch to play in the backwaters.

As soon as the victims stepped into the water, they were swept away by the strong currents.

Upon learning about the incident, the police, fire, and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Staff from Huliyurdurga and Amruturu police stations are involved in the search for the missing persons.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

A 22-year-old man drowned in the Malaprabha river in Yadoga village in Belagavi district on September 7.

Subham Kuppatgeri drowned when he entered the river to immerse a Ganesh idol.

Three youths from Karnataka were swept away in the Tungabhadra river near Mantralayam on July 13 evening.

According to the police, seven youths aged between 20 to 25 years from the Hassan village came to the temple town of Mantralayam on the banks of the Tungabhadra to offer prayers at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple.

The youths entered the river to take a holy dip when three of them were swept away by the river current.

Their friends alerted the police and local administration, who launched a search.

A 36-year-old man was swept away in the Cauvery river in Karnataka's Mandya district, while trying to take a selfie on July 7.

The victim, identified as Mahesh from Mysuru, was an autorickshaw driver, who had come for a picnic with friends near the Krishna Raja Sagar area near Sarva Dharma Ashram in Srirangapatna in Mandya district.

--IANS

mka/khz

