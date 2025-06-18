June 18, 2025 11:51 PM हिंदी

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Ballary (Karnataka), June 18 (IANS) A security guard in Karnataka's Ballari district was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in coordination with the state police, on charges of uploading nude photos and videos of women and 13,500 obscene screenshots of women were found on his mobile phone, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested in Sandur and has been identified as Shubham Kumar Manoj Kumar Singh, 25. Police stated that he had obtained a diploma in computer software skills in Delhi and was working at a private company in Sandur town.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused used to coerce women into making video calls and pressured them to strip. When they refused, he allegedly created fake social media accounts and uploaded their obscene pictures and videos.

The police recovered 13,500 screenshots containing explicit images of women from his mobile phone.

According to officials, the accused had created multiple fake profiles using women’s names and was addicted to uploading nude and obscene content. He had reportedly created 10 fake accounts and more than 90 email IDs to carry out his activities.

The case came to light after a female student from Mumbai lodged a complaint. The Mumbai police tracked down Shubham using technical surveillance, gathered information about his location, and arrested him from Ballari. Further investigation is on.

On March 29, in a shocking incident, an elderly couple committed suicide after being harassed and blackmailed by cybercriminals for ransom in Karnataka’s Belagavi district in Karnataka.

The incident was reported from Beedi village near Khanapura town. The deceased have been identified as 83-year-old Diago Nazarath, a retired railway employee, and his 79-year-old wife, Pavia Nazarath.

According to the police, the cybercriminals had contacted the elderly couple a month ago over the phone, posing as law enforcement officials. They falsely claimed to have nude photos and videos of the couple and made video calls to intimidate them. The criminals then demanded a ransom, threatening to leak the alleged content on social media if the couple refused to pay.

--IANS

mka/vd

LATEST NEWS

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (women) at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina

Siddu Jonnalagadda (Photo Credit: PR)

Last schedule of Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' begins in Hyderabad

Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan U23 in an international friendly in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by the Football Association (FA), faces lengthy ban.

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping, faces lengthy ban

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karnataka, Maharashtra triumph in men's section on the opening day of 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup Hockey: Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karna, Maha triumph in men's on opening day