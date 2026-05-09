PM Modi lauds Yediyurappa’s 50 years in public life at ‘Abhimanotsava’

Chitradurga, May 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for his five decades of public service, describing his political journey as one marked by “commitment, struggle, sacrifice and dedication to the people.”

The message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out by Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi at the “Abhimanotsava” event organised in Chitradurga to felicitate Yediyurappa for completing 50 years in public life.

Joshi said PM Modi shared special affection and respect for Yediyurappa and had sent a detailed message for the occasion. Later, the message, placed in a photo frame, was handed over to Yediyurappa.

In his message, PM Modi said it was heartening to note that “Abhimanotsava” was being held in Karnataka to celebrate Yediyurappa’s contribution to public life.

“His 50-year journey is a story of commitment, struggle, sacrifice and dedication to the people,” PM Modi stated.

He said the occasion was not only a moment of celebration for Karnataka, but also an opportunity for countless party workers across India to draw inspiration.

“Although I am physically unable to be present at ‘Abhimanotsava’, my mind is certainly there amongst all those gathered to felicitate a leader who has devoted himself to public service and nation-building,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said he had the privilege of working closely with Yediyurappa for many years and described him as affectionate, hardworking and humble.

“I have seen him in times of struggle and in moments of success. Through every phase, one thing has remained constant — his absolute commitment to the people of Karnataka and to the ideals of our party,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Yediyurappa’s political life reflected the strength of Indian democracy, noting that he rose from modest beginnings and built his public life step by step through tireless work among farmers, workers, the poor and marginalised communities.

“He earned the trust and affection of the people, who elected him time and again at various levels and blessed him to lead the state on several occasions,” PM Modi stated.

Highlighting Yediyurappa’s contribution to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s growth in Karnataka, PM Modi said those who witnessed the party’s early years knew “how much sweat and sacrifice went into building the foundation.”

“During difficult times, when the party had limited presence and faced many challenges, he travelled extensively, connected with karyakartas at the booth level and boosted their confidence,” he said.

PM Modi credited Yediyurappa with helping dispel the perception that the BJP was confined to certain regions.

“At a time when the BJP was unfairly branded as a party of only some regions, Yediyurappa Ji played a defining role in demonstrating that the BJP is a party of every Indian, irrespective of where he or she lives,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also praised Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister, particularly his focus on agriculture, irrigation, rural development and farmer welfare.

“He was a pioneer in presenting a separate agriculture budget. His efforts in irrigation, rural development and farmer welfare have left a lasting impact on Karnataka and established him as a foremost farmer leader in the state,” PM Modi said.

He further noted that Yediyurappa worked to empower marginalised communities through education, skill development, and housing initiatives, while also addressing women's aspirations with sensitivity.

“The people of Karnataka have always admired Yediyurappa Ji for his simplicity and accessibility. Even after occupying the highest office, he never distanced himself from ordinary workers or citizens,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also referred to Yediyurappa’s emotional attachment to Karnataka’s culture, traditions and people.

“His love for the state has always gone beyond politics. He carried the aspirations of Karnataka in his heart and worked continuously for enhancing its growth and dignity,” he said.

Calling Yediyurappa’s 50-year political journey an inspiration for young party workers, Modi said perseverance, discipline and dedication could overcome even the toughest obstacles.

“Public life is not built overnight, but through years of sacrifice, patience and consistent hard work,” he stated.

PM Modi concluded his message by congratulating Yediyurappa on the milestone and praying for his long and healthy life.

“May he continue to guide, inspire and bless generations of karyakartas and public representatives in the years to come,” he said.

--IANS

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