Shivakumar govt remote-controlled by Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Karnataka senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that it is functioning under the “remote control” of Rahul Gandhi and former CM Siddaramaiah, while Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has no independent authority.

Addressing a press conference, Ashoka said on Thursday that the change of leadership in the state has not brought any real change for the people.

“Only the poster of the government has changed. It is like an old movie with a new poster. The nameboard at the Chief Minister’s residence has changed, but people’s problems remain the same,” he said.

He further claimed that the new cabinet does not reflect fresh faces or meaningful change, except for minor inclusions, and alleged that decision-making remains concentrated with senior leaders and the party high command.

Ashoka listed several issues faced by the state, including farmer suicides due to crop loss, deaths during public events, corruption-related complaints, maternal deaths, pressure from microfinance loans, unpaid salaries, infrastructure failures, and poor road conditions, particularly in Bengaluru.

“When people expected good governance, the Congress has only changed chairs,” he said.

He also criticised the government over public displays and cutouts in Bengaluru, alleging inconsistency between official directions and on-ground implementation.

Referring to welfare and governance, Ashoka accused the Congress of neglecting women’s representation and claimed that promises made regarding government recruitment have not been fulfilled.

He further alleged that financial constraints and budget deficits would make large-scale recruitment unfeasible.

Questioning the 'Bharat Jodo' initiative, Ashoka said it would benefit only party workers and not the general youth or unemployed.

“Contractors are still awaiting payments, schools in North Karnataka need development, and basic governance is missing,” he said.

He also claimed that revenue performance in several departments has declined, while accusing the government of announcing schemes without proper implementation and shifting blame to the Centre for lack of funds.

Ashoka urged the state government to publish a financial white paper, similar to Kerala’s model, to present a transparent picture of Karnataka’s fiscal situation.

He demanded clarity on state debt, treasury condition, expenditure patterns, and the impact of welfare schemes on future generations.

“If there is nothing to hide, the government should immediately present a white paper in the Assembly. People have the right to know the truth,” he said.

--IANS

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