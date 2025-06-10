BJP announces protest on June 13 against K'taka govt over Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

Shivamogga (Karnataka), June 10 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra announced that a massive protest has been planned against Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and the government in connection with the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede which claimed 11 lives during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's victory celebrations.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he stated that the BJP has decided to hold protests until the state government is overthrown.

“A protest is scheduled for June 13 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. BJP workers, members of affected families, and victims of the incident will participate. Around 15,000-20,000 protestors are expected to gather,” he stated.

Regarding the stampede during the RCB victory celebration, Vijayendra claimed that the RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event company DNA were not the accused parties but the Chief Minister was accused number one, the Deputy Chief Minister was accused number two and Home Minister Parameshwara was accused number three and the subsequent responsibilities lie with the RCB, KACA, and DNA.

The BJP had demanded an investigation into the case by a sitting High Court judge. However, the government handed the investigation over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). They have also ordered an investigation by a retired High Court judge.

Vijayendra alleged that this was done to appoint someone they prefer, give a clean chit to the state government, blame the officials, and shirk responsibility.

He demanded that if the state government has any shame, it should ensure the investigation is conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He emphasised that the government cannot shirk responsibility regarding the Chinnaswamy Stadium incident.

Vijayendra criticised that RCB fans who threw slippers and stones near the Vidhana Soudha steps. He remarked that the leaders had a craze for selfies and popularity, and have ruined the state's reputation.

He stated that the Governor was also misled and made to sit through the event.

"Did we tell them to hold the event at Vidhana Soudha? We had requested permission for a procession. If a procession had been held, perhaps the tragedy would not have occurred," he responded to a question.

He added that they called for the protest on behalf of the fans, but questioned if the government had no responsibility.

He asked, "Isn't law and order the government's responsibility? Is it the Opposition's responsibility?"

He mentioned that he has written an open letter to the Chief Minister with the aim of conveying the sentiments of the nation's people to the state's Chief Minister.

Vijayendra stated that the letter was written to ensure that the CM, Dy CM, and the state government understand the feelings of the families who lost their loved ones and those who are suffering.

--IANS

mka/rad