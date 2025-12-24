Consumer Affairs Ministry receives 100 complaints over IndiGo ticket cancellations

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The consumer affairs ministry has received around 100 complaints from passengers related to IndiGo flight ticket cancellations, refunds and compensation, Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Wednesday.

These complaints were lodged on the National Consumer Helpline and have been forwarded to Air Seva, the government’s air travel grievance redressal platform.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event marking National Consumers Day, Khare said many passengers complained about flight cancellations and delays in refunds.

In several cases, consumers also alleged that they received only partial refunds, which they felt was not correct. The ministry has shared all these complaints with the aviation regulator for further action.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it has fully stabilised its operations and is ready to manage the expected rise in passenger traffic during the ongoing holiday season.

The airline said that since December 9, it has been gradually adding capacity in line with government guidelines.

According to the airline, IndiGo is currently operating around 2,100 to 2,200 flights every day. It is carrying more than one million passengers every three days across its network, covering all 138 operational destinations, while continuing to maintain its on-time performance standards.

IndiGo said the aviation sector has recently faced operational challenges, especially due to dense fog in northern India, which caused disruptions across the industry. While IndiGo was also affected, the airline said it managed operations efficiently and maintained overall stability.

With weather forecasts pointing to a harsher winter ahead, IndiGo said it is focusing on improving reliability and reducing disruptions to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Looking ahead, the airline said it is preparing to induct its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft. This aircraft is expected to improve medium- and long-haul connectivity for Indian travellers. As announced earlier, IndiGo plans to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Athens starting January 23, 2026.

IndiGo also said it is exploring more domestic and international routes as part of its fleet expansion plans and will share updates in the future. The airline thanked passengers for their continued trust and reaffirmed its commitment to improving connectivity within India and to key global destinations.

Shares of IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, ended lower on Wednesday, closing at Rs 5,080.90 on the BSE.

